“Quit telling me how to fu**ing drive”: Zane Smith lashes out at spotter and crew for Iowa disasters

Zane Smith got taken out by Carson Hocevar on Lap 229 of Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. However, he didn’t seem angry with the Spire Motorsports driver.Instead, Smith fired shots at his spotter, Josh Williams. Running 23rd before his tussle with Hocevar, Smith thought he would be able to beat the traffic and subsequently gain positions. But unfortunately, that didn’t happen.As reported by Steven Taranto of CBS Sports in a recent post on X, Zane Smith radioed to his team,“Gotta quit telling me how to fu****g drive these things, dude. Every time I poke middle we get fucking wrecked.&quot;The driver was equally pissed at his crew for not putting up his #38 sign at the entry point of his pit stall.“Like, I don't know where the f*** this box is,” he exclaimed on the team radio (via Taranto on X).In the end, the end, Smith had to settle for a disappointing 36th-place finish. It was the fourth week in a row for the 26-year-old Californian finishing 22nd or worse. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the race, followed by Chase Briscoe, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, and Ryan Preece rounding out the top five spots.23 races into the season, Zane Smith sits 27th in the Cup Series standings with 395 points and three top-10s to his name. He is one of the drivers who are still vying for their maiden win of the season.Next up for him is the Go Bowling at Watkins Glen International, which is scheduled for next Sunday, August 10th. Fans can watch the race live on the USA network (2 pm ET onwards) or listen to its exclusive radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. After that, Smith will have only two races to make the playoffs before the Round of 16 kicks off at Darlington Raceway on August 31.Zane Smith’s crew chief confronts Carson Hocevar for his Iowa anticsZane Smith, who tried to wreck Carson Hocevar as payback for their initial run-in, wasn’t the only one who was infuriated by Hocevar’s move. Even Smith’s crew chief, Ryan Bergenty, was upset with the Spire Motorsports ace.Bergenty confronted Hocevar during the latter’s post-race interview with Frontstretch’s Stephen Stumpf. Barging in, Bergenty told Hocevar,“Hey, when are you going to learn to f*****g drive, dude? I mean you wiped us the f**k out!”That was all Stumpf could record before he was asked to stop filming. However, Zane Smith hasn’t made any direct comments about Hocevar wrecking him out of the race.