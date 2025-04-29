“Quite boring actually”: Fans react as NASCAR Insider takes his weekly ‘good race’ poll after Talladega

The Jack Link's 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway saw Austin Cindric drive to victory lane for the third time in his NASCAR Cup Series career. While some might've enjoyed seeing the Team Penske driver win, many fans were unhappy with the quality of racing.

Jeff Gluck, motorsports insider for The Athletic, posted a poll on X asking whether or not Talladega was a good race, a regular question asked by him. As of Monday evening EST, over 23,000 users voted, with just over 60 percent voting "no."

One user responded to Gluck's poll expressing their opinion on the race. They wrote:

"Quite boring actually and it’s my favorite track. I hate this new car!"

"I am not upset at all that there was no wreck. But man that race sucked. Nobody could make any runs! The cars are way way too draggy. Honestly one of the worst races I’ve watched in a long time," said another user.

While some NASCAR fans were frustrated with the quality of racing, others downplayed those opinions. One user wrote:

"It wasn’t awful but it definitely wasn’t great. The superspeedway package needs to be worked on ASAP. The fact that you can’t pull out and make any moves at the end of the race absolutely isn’t good."

"This is the perfect race for a “meh” option," opined another.

While many commented on the quality of racing, some fans expressed displeasure in the FOX broadcast going to commercial late in the race. The broadcast went to commercial with nine laps remaining and didn't return until just five laps to go. One user said:

"Fans: 'Alright time to focus with less than 10 to go at a Super Speedway.' FOX: 'Commercial with 6 to go sounds great!'"

"I’m still in shock that I was watching a Chilis commercial with 5 to go," commented another user.

Cindric wheeled his #2 Team Penske Ford to victory in a photo finish over Ryan Preece. However, Preece's second-place finish was erased after his car failed post-race inspection. For Cindric, it marked his first win since last season at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

NASCAR legend weighed in on fuel saving in Talladega Cup race

Up until the last pit stop of Sunday's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega, much of the race was about conserving fuel. Mark Martin, retired driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer, voiced his opinion on the racing that unfolded at the Alabama track.

Martin said whenever they start racing at Talladega, a wreck is inevitable, which is why drivers should save until a potential overtime finish. He wrote via X:

"Whenever they start racing they start wrecking 🤦🏻 Might as well save gas until they Green White checkered. 🤯"

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to action on Sunday at the Texas Motor Speedway. It will mark the 11th race of the 2025 season.

