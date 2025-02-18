“Race car drivers are people”: Jimmie Johnson shares his wordplay on Donald Trump’s message for NASCAR drivers at Daytona 

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson had a humorous response after Donald Trump’s remarks to drivers at the 2025 Daytona 500.

Ad

The President arrived at Daytona International Speedway to attend the season-opening race of the Cup Series on February 16. He was accompanied by his son Eric, grandson Luke, and granddaughter Carolina. Trump's Air Force One jet did a flyby and then the motorcade took a lap around the track.

On X, Johnson reacted to a video of Trump addressing the NASCAR drivers while driving around the 2.5-mile tri-oval and wrote:

"Confirmed: Race car drivers are people."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trump addressed the drivers while inside the heavily armored presidential limousine, "The Beast" and said:

"This is your favorite president. I’m a big fan," he said. "I’m a really big fan of you people. (How) you do this, I don’t know. But I just want you to be safe. You’re talented people and great people and great Americans. Have a good day. Have a lot of fun and I’ll see you later."

Ad

The message was broadcast on the drivers' radios before the green flag. Trump also spoke with Fox Sports' Jamie Little ahead of his laps and said:

"They have a lot of courage, I’ve seen it, I've been here. They have a lot of guts, as they would say."

Trump last attended the Daytona 500 in 2020.

"I can get after it tonight and celebrate" - Jimmie Johnson on perks of part-time racing

Jimmie Johnson pulled off a third-place finish at the 'Great American Race'. The two-time Daytona 500 champion now has 22 years between his first and latest top-five finish.

Ad

Johnson managed to avoid the last-lap wreck, which collected several front-pack drivers. The 49-year-old crossed the finish line behind winner William Byron and runner-up Tyler Reddick. This was Johnson's best Daytona 500 result since winning the race in 2013.

"I've been here 22 times now, and the seas don't part like that every time. So I'm glad I got one in my favor," Johnson said (via news-journalonline.com).

Ad

"It means that I can get after it tonight and celebrate with my team. Normally, I'd be worried about recovering and getting ready for the next race. One thing I did not do as a full-time driver was savor the moments, and I'll be able to savor this one," he added.

Johnson, who drives part-time in the series for his team, Legacy Motor Club, in the No. 84 Toyota, returned to the NASCAR Cup Series two years ago after retiring in 2020.

Legacy Motor Club's full-time drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones finished the Daytona 500 in fifth and 12th place, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"