“Racing for f**king last”: William Byron loses it on radio over Kyle Busch in heated moment at Homestead

In a bid to overtake the leader of the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, William Byron expressed his frustration over the lapped cars of Shane van Gisbergen and Kyle Busch. He vented on the radio to his crew chief Ryan Fugle.

Ad

In the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Byron at the time was holding the second spot in the race. He came across two lapped cars of Trackhouse Racing’s van Gisbergen and Richard Childress Racing driver Busch. Wanting to take the race to Ryan Blaney, the leader of the race, Byron vented out his frustration over wanting to overtake the side-by-side 32nd-placed cars. The created bottleneck was hindering his efforts to challenge.

Ad

Trending

"He stayed way behind, I mean he is still gonna have to be stuck at the top. They're racing for f***ing last. Two Chevrolets," William Byron said.

Steven Taranto reported the interaction between Byron and Fugle on his X account recounting the situation where he vented:

"William Byron frustrated with the lapped cars of Shane van Gisbergen and Kyle Busch. They were side-by-side for 32nd holding up Byron's pursuit of race leader Ryan Blaney. "They're racing for f***ing last." "Two Chevrolets!!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

William Byron, driver of the #24 for Hendrick Motorsports, started the year off with a win at Daytona 500, making it back-to-back wins at the Great American Race. He became only the fifth driver to win the race consecutively. He is currently leading the standings with his 207 points and 3 top-fives.

William Byron suggested NASCAR bring Homestead back to its former place on schedule

William Byron voiced his support for Homestead-Miami Speedway returning to its former position as the venue for the NASCAR Cup Series season finale. Having experienced success at the track, including a win during its spring scheduling, Byron believes Homestead's "racy" characteristics make it an ideal location to determine the championship outcome.

Ad

He notes that while Kyle Larson excels there, numerous drivers have demonstrated strength at the track, and he hoped to be among those contenders.

"Well, we won here when it was in the spring, so I mean, that was good. Hopefully that happens again, but yeah, I think it's due for hopefully being the final race. It sounds like that's what's going to happen, so hopefully that's the case and who knows. I think this track's really racy. I'd say Larson is obviously really good here, but there's a lot of guys that have been strong lately here, so hopefully we can be one of those guys. We have been. We've been in the top five most of the time, but just got to get a little bit better," Byron said via Frontstretch. (1:13 onwards)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Byron also addressed the impact of the race's earlier placement in the season on driver behavior. He anticipated that drivers may take more risks, leveraging the car's durability and pushing the limits, particularly on the outside wall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback