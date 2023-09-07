“Racing at home in California is important to me“- Kyle Larson headlines Gold Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway

Racing sensation Kyle Larson takes center stage at Silver Dollar Speedway on the opening night of the 69th Gold Cup Race of Champions.

Fresh off a triumphant victory at Darlington Raceway, Kyle Larson's sights are now set on conquering the challenging dirt tracks of his home state. He has already secured a spot in the round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series. Hence, his participation in the Gold Cup underscores the Hendrick Motorsports driver's passion for racing.

In a candid interview with Action News Now, the acclaimed driver shed light on his preparations for this high-stakes event. Larson's decision to tackle two races in a single week in Chico might seem like a Herculean feat to some, but for the seasoned driver, it's par for the course.

"I race almost a hundred times a year and there's only about 38 of those that are NASCAR races," Larson explained.

For Larson, the Gold Cup holds a deeper significance.

"I just enjoy myself a little thin sometimes, but getting to come home to California to race is important to me as well. I don't get to do it very often anymore," he admitted.

The NASCAR driver will return to the tracks where he grew up and participate in an event that he helps promote, reconnecting with his roots.

Full schedule for the three-night fiasco in Chico as Kyle Larson prepares for homecoming

As an Elk Grove native, Chico's Silver Dollar Speedway holds a special place in Larson's heart. It was here that the Cup Series driver honed his skills, and the track served as a crucible for his early triumphs.

The Gold Cup Race of Champions, often heralded as the "Greatest Show on Dirt," is poised to live up to its moniker with an action-packed three-night spectacle.

This is the second edition since the dynamic trio of Brad Sweet, Kyle Larson, and Colby Copeland formed SLC Promotions and took the reins of the Nor-Cal bullring. Their shared vision to restore the Gold Cup's former glory has already seen success in 2022, and anticipation for another epic running in 2023 is palpable.

Over 60 cars have entered the fray. The event's cherished tradition of split field preliminaries on Thursday, September 7, and Friday, September 8, sets the stage for a grand finale on Saturday. The winner will walk away $25,000 richer.

But the excitement doesn't stop with the Gold Cup. On Wednesday, September 6, fans had the opportunity to witness the stars of California's Sprint Car Challenge Tour (SCCT) 360 Sprints in action.

As the Gold Cup Race of Champions unfolds, for Kyle Larson, it's not just a competition; it's a homecoming and a celebration of roots.