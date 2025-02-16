Racing legends Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson lead NASCAR drivers in revealing their dream city for a street race

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson shared their picks for a city to host a NASCAR street race. Petty stuck to his home state and chose North Carolina while Johnson went with Tokyo. Meanwhile, New York was a popular choice among many other NASCAR drivers.

In a video posted by 'Chat Us Up' on Instagram, Legacy Motor Club owner Johnson answered where he would like to race.

"I don’t know why, but Tokyo comes to mind first. Lots of space, beautiful city,” Jimmie Johnson said.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs and 23XI Racing's Riley Herbst also picked Tokyo.

Defending Cup champion Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Todd Gilliland, Austin Dillon and John Hunter Nemechek picked New York City.

"I don't know if New York City would ever be doable, but I feel like that would be pretty cool," said Gilliland.

Chris Buescher and Kyle Petty both suggested San Francisco. Petty also mentioned Lombard Street in the city, which has eight hairpin turns. On the other hand, Ryan Blaney chose Shanghai and Bubba Wallace decided on Abu Dhabi, saying:

"Let’s just go where all the money is."

However, Corey LaJoie was not on board with the idea of street racing and schooled everyone about the rules.

"Street racing’s illegal, man. Go by the book," LaJoie said.

Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar went with the classic street circuit and declared Monaco as his preferred venue.

"I just like the atmosphere" - Chase Elliott on NASCAR's lone street circuit

Chase Elliott walks to the drivers meeting before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway- Source: Imagn

NASCAR has one street race, Grant Park 165 in downtown Chicago, which was added to the Cup and Xfinity Series for the first time in 2023. Trachouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen won the street course at his Cup debut that year and Alex Bowman claimed the win in 2024. The race covers 165 miles over 75 laps.

During an interview with FOX 32 in January, Chase Elliott spoke about what he liked about the street race in Chicago.

"I just like the atmosphere...Most of the markets and racetracks we go to are an hour outside of a big city. Obviously, you have that aspect of it, but just walking out of the hotel room, walking to the pits, and then getting in the car to race or practice. It's just such a departure from the norm," Elliott said [03:32 onwards].

"I think that kind of fuels the fire of having something different on our schedule. My friends thatahave come to the races say, 'Man, that’s the coolest thing ever!' It’s just such a different experience. So, I think it’s nice to spice things up on our schedule and it gives us something different, you know, that you don't typically see on a weekly basis."

The Chicago Street Race will take place on July 5 and 6 this year.

