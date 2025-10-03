Rajah Caruth says he "loves the chaos" ahead of his Round of 8 opener at Charlotte ROVAL

Rajah Caruth called the upcoming Round of 8 playoffs 'straight chaos'. Heading into Charlotte ROVAL, the Truck Series driver expressed his confidence at the road course due to his prior experience in the Xfinity Series.Caruth is currently on the brink of elimination. He sits seventh on the playoff standings with five points below the cutline. The 23-year-old hasn't had a good enough run in the playoffs so far. After a stretch of mid-pack finishes in the opening round, the Spire driver scored his first top-10 finish in the last race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.In an interview with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass, Caruth went over the three-race schedule at Charlotte ROVAL, Talladega and Martinsville.&quot;It's straight chaos. I don't know if it's good or bad, but it'll be entertaining for sure. They knew what they were doing with the schedule. But I think for me going to the Roval. I feel confident there because I run there in Xfinity and got some great experience with Alpha Prime Racing,&quot; he said. [0:08 onwards]&quot;I love the chaos, I love the lights, I love for the intensity to pick up, and those moments where you got to elevate and put it all on the line and put it on your shoulders.&quot;When asked if he's worried about getting turned over in any of these races, Rajah Caruth remained nonchalant. Caruth last competed at the ROVAL back in 2023. He drove the No.44 Chevy for Alpha Prime Racing and logged a top-20 finish.Rajah Caruth reveals his plan for the playoffsRajah Caruth has collaborated with NASCAR to break down the upcoming playoff stretch. In a youtube preview, Caruth mentioned his primary target heading into the Round of 8. He explained how volatile Martinsville can be and hoped to bolster his odds before racing at the short track.&quot;You get a yellow inside at 30 or so laps to go and it's just jungle rules. All etiquette goes out the window, right?....So, you got to just put yourself in a position to not fall victim to that or participate in it. And hopefully....we enter Martinsville not being in a must-win,&quot; he said via NASCAR's Inside the Race.[1:03 onwards]In his last outing at Martinsville, Rajah Caruth finished P8 after a tenth-place start. The race marked the first of his four consecutive top-10s at the time. Notably, Caruth had also led 17 laps of the 200-lap event.At Talladega, Caruth has had a fairly successfull history. The Washington native came close to the podium places in his 2024 race at the Superspeedway. He ultimately finished fourth after leading for a brief 2-lap period.Caruth is also coming off his first Xfinity race since 2023 in a HMS backed car. He took part in the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway and finished P18.