Rajah Caruth sees NASCAR influence in Cam Waters' Supercars photo-finish win

Rajah Caruth took to his official social media account to point out an interesting comparison between the NASCAR and Supercars Championship after Cam Waters pipped Broc Feeney in Sydney. Waters came from behind to take Saturday's second round of the Repco Supercars season.

Waters and Feeney were involved in a last-lap showdown at the Thrifty Sydney 500 at the New South Wales capital. The race lasted for 52 laps, 200 kilometers, and 90 minutes. After some staunch tussles, Waters came from behind to win over Feeney, by a mere 0.3 seconds.

As Supercars uploaded the video of the last lap fight between Waters and Feeney on their official X account, Caruth quote-tweeted the post with a caption and compared it with the 2024 Truck Series race from Kansas. He wrote,

"What a finish!! Think Cam learned that side draft from the Kansas race."

Notably, the Kubota Tractor 200 at Kansas Speedway also saw a similar situation when Corey Heim won over Ty Majeski in the Truck Series. Heim got the better of Majeski after the latter ran out of fuel in the final lap.

As a result, former series champion Ben Rhodes and Daniel Dye, who made his first playoff appearance, got eliminated from title contention. However, Majeski got the better of Heim eventually when he won the series title at the Phoenix Raceway.

When Rajah Caruth labeled his 2025 ride in Truck Series: "Great to have a home and stability"

Rajah Caruth is driving for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2025. This is his second straight season in the third tier of stock car racing. Ahead of his Truck continuation this season, Caruth touched upon his Spire ride and labeled it as homely and stable.

NASCAR Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth (71) during the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

“It is great to have a home and stability heading into next year,” Caruth said as per Forbes. “I believe this is the first time in my career I won’t be with a new team or competing in a different series at the start of the season. I really appreciate the opportunity Jeff and T.J. [Puchyr, co-owner] have given me, and I’m excited to continue preparations for 2025."

"Our organization has really grown over the past year, and we have shown what we are capable of. We have set the bar high for the season, and the expectation is to win more races and compete for a championship," he added.

Rajah Caruth made his Truck Series debut with Spire Motorsports in 2022 and moved to GMS Racing a year later. The 22-year-old returned to Spire Motorsports again and is staying with the same team in 2025.

