"Ran out of talent"; "RCR really struggling" - NASCAR fans react after Kyle Busch Texas practice crash incident

Ever since the first half of last season, Kyle Busch simply hasn't found his footing on a consistent level at Richard Childress Racing. Recently, he found himself driving backwards to the pit road in a damaged car during practice at Texas.

During Cup Series practice on Saturday, Busch, who had won in the Truck Series on the same track, hit the wall and damaged his racecar. The damage means he will now be using a backup car for the race.

This incident led to a few negative reactions from the NASCAR fans against the RCR driver and his team.

"Ran out of talent," one fan wrote.

"RCR really struggling," another fan tweeted.

"But i thought you were the best KB, maybe stick to racing kids in the truck series!" one fan wrote.

However, there were some fans who didn't think Kyle Busch or RCR were at fault in this particular scenario.

"Look, This new car is a pile of S**T, Awful!" a fan tweeted.

"It's time to fix that track. Nobody can race it," another fan claimed.

Kyle Busch explains what went wrong for him in Texas practice

Speaking after the incident from practice where he sustained considerable damage on his #8 Chevy, Bush explained what went wrong for him. As per the two-time Cup champion, he lowered the nose of his racecar half a round in but then spun out.

Further revealing the state of his racecar, Busch claimed it was "on edge already." As for whether he would be able to make his way from the back of the field during the race, Busch had an honest and almost hopeless response.

“Impossible but not near impossible. So, we’ll see, I don’t know. It’s just hard to pass here and you know, long runs take shape and if you can’t get yourself through traffic you can go a lap down in a hurry, have a long day," he told Bob Pockrass.

So far this season, Kyle Busch has had a couple of finishes inside the top 10, with his best result being third place in the photo finish in Atlanta. In the last two races in Richmond and Martinsville, Busch finished in 20th and 16th place respectively.