Ranking the 5 best 2025 Phoenix NASCAR paint schemes unveiled so far

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns this Sunday for the fourth race of the 2025 season at the Phoenix Raceway. For a handful of drivers, they'll be debuting new paint schemes in this weekend's Shriners Children's 500.

While most drivers will have similar looks to their race cars, there are a few new ones that stand out. Here, we'll take a look at the five best paint schemes for this Sunday's Cup race at Phoenix that have been released so far.

#5 Ross Chastain

Coming off a 12th-place effort at Circuit of the Americas last week, Ross Chastain is moving away from his normal Busch Light primary scheme this week. In this Sunday's race, Chastain will pilot the #1 Kubota Orange Days Sales Events Chevrolet.

A contrast from his usual Busch Light blue and white, this black and orange paint scheme is a unique look for the Florida native. Chastain will look to drive this new paint scheme into victory lane at Phoenix for the second time in his career.

#4 Cole Custer

In a humorous homage to his last name, Cole Custer will wheel the #41 Andy's Frozen Custard machine this weekend. The sponsor was formally on his car in the Xfinity Series.

Custer, a former Xfinity Series champion, won at Phoenix at the Xfinity level back in 2023 en route to claiming the championship. This weekend, he'll look to drive the colorful Andy's Frozen Custard machine to his second career Cup win.

#3 Chris Buescher

Fry's/Thomas'/Philadelphia has a creative look for Chris Buescher's #17 RFK Racing Ford for this weekend's race at Phoenix. Sporting an orange and blue look, images of Thomas bagels with Philadelphia cream cheese gives this paint scheme a nice added touch.

Buescher is coming off a seventh-place run in last Sunday's race at CoTA. If he's able to wheel his #17 machine into victory lane at Phoenix, this is sure to be a race-win diecast that fans would want to get a hold of.

#2 Cody Ware

It's not often that you see a Rick Ware Racing paint scheme stand out among the others in the field. That isn't the case this weekend as Cody Ware has a vibrant, blue and orange look to his #51 Mighty Fire Breaker Ford this weekend at Phoenix.

Ware will aim to rebound after finishing 31st at CoTA last Sunday and 35th at Atlanta the week before. After a 25th-place effort in the Daytona 500, it'll be interesting to see if Ware can post another top-25 effort this weekend behind the wheel of this unique paint scheme.

#1 Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman's #48 Ally Best Friends Chevrolet stands out among the rest this weekend. With a purple and orange look, the images of dogs along the sides of his Hendrick Motorsports car gives this paint scheme a lot of character.

Bowman posted a ninth-place finish in last Sunday's race at CoTA. He's never won at Phoenix before, but if there's a time to do it, getting to victory lane in this paint scheme would be a special one.

