Ranking the only four NASCAR drivers to rule the fastest lap at Texas in NextGen history

The NASCAR Cup Series debuted the NextGen car in 2022, replacing the Gen 6 model in an effort to modernize the sport. While the car has brought innovation and closer competition, it’s also drawn criticism for various performance and safety concerns, prompting several updates over the past three seasons to reach its current 2025 form.

Despite the challenges, the NextGen era has seen a number of drivers set blistering lap times at tracks across the schedule. Interestingly, Christopher Bell stands out as the only driver to appear multiple times in the top ten fastest laps chart. Meanwhile, Texas Motor Speedway emerges as a recurring hotspot for speed, appearing four times on that list.

The Fort Worth, 1,500-mile quad oval track has been a staple on the Cup Series schedule since 2005, when Carl Edwards became the first ever winner on the track. Since then, one of the biggest changes to the sport has been the NextGen package.

Let us now rank the fastest laps ever recorded at Texas by NextGen NASCAR drivers.

#4 Bubba Wallace (September 2023)

23XI Racing's #23 driver Bubba Wallace was competing in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on September 24th, 2023. This was the first playoff race of the Round of 12. Wallace, who was competing in the playoffs, secured a lap of 188.337 mph in the qualifying and secured pole position.

However, despite having led 111 laps of the race, Wallace could only secure a P3 finish as William Byron took the checkered flag for Hendrick Motorsports.

#3 Brad Keselowski (September 2022)

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski, who pilots the #6 Ford for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, ranks third on the list. While Keselowski was not a part of the playoffs that season, he secured pole position in the 2022 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 with a lap of 188.990 mph.

NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 - Qualifying - Source: Getty

The RFK Racing driver and co-owner could not convert his pole position into a victory at Texas, finishing the race in P8. However, he did rack up 39 stage points in the race.

#2 Kyle Larson (April 2024)

Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson has been nothing short of impressive in his senior NASCAR career. The former Cup Series champion secured a lap of 190.368 mph in the qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway last season. Although Larson led 77 laps in the race, he only managed to cross the finish line in P21.

This was his third consecutive pole at the Fort Worth-based racing facility. However, his HMS teammate Chase Elliott emerged victorious in the race.

#1 Carson Hocevar (May 2025)

Spire Motorsports #77 Chevy driver Carson Hocevar took the NASCAR world by storm after securing his first pole position in his Cup Series career. The 22-year-old managed a 191.659 mph lap in the qualifying session for Sunday's Wurth 400.

Although the #77 driver could not secure a commendable result, his visit to Texas Motor Speedway this year has forever been marked in his Cup Series career.

