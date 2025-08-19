Ranking NASCAR Xfinity Series’ longest-serving title sponsors amid O’Reilly Auto Parts news

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has landed a deal with O’Reilly Auto Parts for the 2026 season. The American automotive parts retailer will serve as the title sponsor for the series starting from January 1, 2026.

That being said, the NASCAR Xfinity Series has had three title sponsors to this day. Let's rank them according to their tenure.

4. O’Reilly Auto Parts

They are the newest title sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This means that from next season onwards, the Xfinity Series will be known as The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

“Like the great sport of NASCAR, O’Reilly Auto Parts was born in America and built on the hard work and drive of passionate people," NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell said in a statement, via Racer. "This new partnership allows us to continue to fuel that passion for the next generation of NASCAR’s stars and fans while celebrating the journey we’ve been on together for decades.”

This isn’t O’Reilly Auto Parts’ first time joining the Xfinity Series roster. The company has been an entitlement sponsor for several races, including the 2021 road course race at Daytona, select races at Texas Motor Speedway, and the Craftsman Truck Series event at Mid-Ohio.

O’Reilly Auto Parts President Brent Kirby spoke about the deal and said:

“Our company is rooted in the same values that define NASCAR – teamwork, enthusiasm, and dedication, You’ll see those in action when our customers walk through our doors. We know they need fast service, and Team O’Reilly will get them the parts they need quickly, with excellent customer service.”

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will be televised exclusively on The CW throughout 2026. The first event, the United Rentals 300, is scheduled for February 14 at Daytona International Speedway.

3. Nationwide Insurance

The Xfinity Series was known as the NASCAR Nationwide Series from 2008 to 2014. Xfinity took over its entitlement from 2015 onwards under a seven-year agreement, making Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. of Columbus, Ohio, its immediate predecessor.

The exact numbers involved in the deal between NASCAR and Nationwide weren't disclosed, but it was believed that the amount Nationwide paid NASCAR was somewhere between $10 and $12 million.

2. Xfinity

The current title sponsor of the series is Xfinity, Comcast's cable and internet brand. The company joined the sport on September 3, 2014, as a premier partner of the Cup Series and title sponsor of the Xfinity Series. Per reports, Xfinity will continue its tenure in the sport until the end of the 2025 season.

1. Anheuser-Busch

Through its Busch Beer brand, Anheuser-Busch was the title sponsor for NASCAR's second-tier series for the longest time. They joined the sport in 1984, first with the naming rights of the Budweiser Late Model Sportsman Series, then the Busch Grand National Series, and lastly the NASCAR Busch Series.

Although Nationwide Insurance took over the reins in 2008, Anheuser-Busch continued serving as the primary sponsor for several drivers, including former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick.

