RCR disappointed with appeals panel's Austin Dillon ruling, plans final challenge

Richard Childress Racing, as per the latest developments, shared their disappointment following the National Motorsport Appeals Panel decision. The Welcome-based team believes that the panel did not respect their appeal entirely, and as a result, they are ready to move to the Final Appeal Officer for the final appeal.

The National Motorsport Appeals Panel went through the appeal submitted by the Richard Childress Racing team on Wednesday. RCR submitted an appeal following NASCAR's penalty on Austin Dillon and the team, which stripped him of the playoff opportunity last Wednesday.

However, the National Motorsport Appeals Panel dismissed their appeal and gave a decision that supported NASCAR. Following the panel's verdict, RCR gave their take on the decision on social media. They wrote on X:

"Richard Childress Racing is disappointed in the results of today’s hearing in front of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel. We respect the NASCAR appeals process, but we do not believe that today’s outcome reflects the facts presented. We plan to appeal the decision to the Final Appeal Officer."

The National Motorsport Appeals Panel is an independent group made up of former owners, drivers, administrators, and experts. However, not everyone associated with the panel is related to racing. Some members of the panel do not belong to NASCAR or any racing discipline.

However, they do have the authority to give out a strong verdict on NASCAR's official decision and RCR was seemingly unhappy with it. Despite RCR and NASCAR officials' presence at the panel, the Welcome-based team is ready for further appeal.

How did NASCAR penalize Richard Childress Racing?

r Joey Logano (22) and Austin Dillion (3) restart the race for overtime during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Source: Imagn

Following the controversial Richmond race recently, NASCAR last Wednesday put out its verdict that left Richard Childress Racing, its crew, and fans disappointed.

According to reports, NASCAR handed the RCR team multiple penalties that included stripping Austin Dillon of his playoff spot. Despite allowing him to keep his Cookout 400 win, NASCAR barred his entry into the playoffs.

Besides this, they also banned Dillon's spotter Brandon Benesch for three races after the former was heard passing objectionable comments on the radio, which breached NASCAR's Member Code of Conduct.

NASCAR also deducted 25 driver and owner points achieved from the Richmond Raceway race weekend. All of these took place after the #3 driver's controversial maneuver on the final lap of the race.

Dillon right-hooked Joey Logano and spun him. Soon after this, he also made contact with Denny Hamlin and sent him against the wall.

