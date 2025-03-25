RCR driver makes feelings clear amid a crucial organizational decision after the Homestead-Miami race

Following Sunday’s Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, RCR (Richard Childress Racing) tabbed Austin Hill to run a part-time schedule in 2025. Hill will drive in five Cup Series races throughout the season, starting with the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on April 6.

United Rentals will serve as the primary sponsor for Hill’s No. 33 RCR Chevy. 2025 marks its fourth year with RCR and eighth with Hill. Besides backing Hill’s No. 33, the equipment rental company will serve as an associate sponsor on Kyle Busch’s No. 8 and Austin Dillon’s No. 3 cars.

After Darlington, Hill will compete in points-paying races at the Chicago road course on July 6, Daytona on August 23, Bristol on September 13, and Talladega on October 19. Reflecting on the opportunity, the Winston, Georgia native, said (via Jayski),

“I’m excited to compete in the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet again this year. United Rentals has been a longtime supporter of my career and to continue that relationship once again at the top level of our sport is special. I’ve enjoyed my starts in the Cup Series so far and the goal is to keep learning every time I climb into the car.”

Austin Hill has made 10 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2022. This time around, he will be backed by Andy Street as crew chief.

“Racing for Richard (Childress) at any level is an honor, but especially in the Cup Series. The focus remains on winning the Xfinity Series championship in November, but any laps in the Cup car are important for the future,” Hill added.

Meanwhile, preparations are in line for next week’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Scheduled for Saturday, March 29, the 250-lap event will be televised on CW from 5 pm ET onwards. Live radio updates will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Major leadership changes for RCR in 2025

RCR kicked off its 2025 campaign with an overhaul. Former Chief Operating Officer Mike Verlander was promoted to team president and added to RCR’s Board of Directors.

Per reports, Verlander is in charge of overseeing day-to-day operations of all RCR enterprises, including RCR Manufacturing Solutions, RCR Graphics, ECR Engines, and Childress Technologies. Addressing his new role, Verlander said in a statement,

“I am extremely thankful to Richard (Childress) and Judy (Childress' wife) for this opportunity to lead RCR as we continue to expand our operations within the motorsports industry and beyond. Having Torrey close by as an advisor while I make this transition is invaluable.“

In addition to Verlander, former president Torrey Galida transitioned to the role of Vice Chairman at RCR and advisor to Verlander and Richard Childress himself. Notably, he has been with the North Carolina-based outfit since 2014.

