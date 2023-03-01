"RCR is home for him now": Kyle Busch is settling in nicely at Richard Childress Racing

Kyle Busch had a stellar beginning to the 2023 season, clinching the final race of the Auto Club Speedway. The American has gotten off to a strong start in his debut year with Richard Childress Racing.

Last year, the #8 driver’s shock move from Joe Gibbs Racing to RCR surprised many. Busch’s previous three seasons with JGR were underwhelming, leading to his departure from the team with whom he secured two championships.

Austin Dillon, the grandson of Childress, lobbied to recruit Kyle Busch for the team. Dillon contacted the latter last year to gauge his interest in driving the #8 car.

After the Pala Casino 400, he stated:

"I'm glad Kyle's over here. It's just a great fit. Me and Kyle really do like hanging around each other and talking race cars. RCR is home for him now and it’s awesome to get that first win. Obviously it happened fast.”

The #8 car, previously piloted by Tyler Reddick, won three races last year. Busch replaced the 23XI-bound Reddick to take over the #8 car. The crew for the #8 team remains the same, led by chief Randall Burnett.

The #8 crew chief said at the winner’s press conference:

“He's a pretty incredible talent. Everybody knows that. I'm blessed to be working with that kind of talent. We've got a great group on the 8 crew. The guys work their guts out.”

Burnett further elaborated:

"We have a lot of talent on that team and to mix Kyle with that, and he gets along with the guys.We've been in every race so far, and hopefully we don't see an end to that anytime soon."

Busch had modest expectations for the first few races of the season, although he knew the car would be fast.

He explained in a post-race interview:

"You look at how the 8 car [with Reddick] ran here last year, and they were fast. They had a really, really fast car, and I did the sim session stuff with them and worked on what they had here last year and then kind of changed a couple things to what I felt like I could do or race better, be more comfortable racing for myself.”

With a victory at Fontana, Kyle Busch emerged as an early championship contender.

A record-breaking weekend for Kyle Busch

The #8 RCR driver now proudly holds the record for the highest number of consecutive seasons with at least one victory. Notching up wins across 19 seasons, Busch moved past NASCAR legend Richard Petty.

The American won his first race at the Auto Club Speedway in 2005. With five victories at the track, Busch deservingly clinched the last race at the Auto Club Speedway.

NASCAR @NASCAR The best brother duo ever? 🤔 The best brother duo ever? 🤔 https://t.co/MDDIpKYBjU

Kyle and Kurt Busch broke the record for the most number of wins for a brother duo at 95 combined victories. The two overtook Donny and Bobbie Allison, with whom they were tied at 94.

After winning his 61st Cup Series race, Busch believes many more are in the offing.

