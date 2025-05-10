RCR's Austin Dillon and Co take the Mission 600 tour with sailors at the world’s largest naval station in Norfolk

As part of Mission 600, NASCAR driver RCR Austin Dillon visited Naval Station Norfolk — the world’s largest naval station — to spend time with military personnel. Mission 600 is a campaign held before the Coca-Cola 600 to honor and connect with members of the U.S. Armed Forces. The Coca-Cola 600 will take place later this month at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

Austin Dillon, representing the Coca-Cola Racing Family and RCR, spent the day interacting with U.S. Navy sailors stationed at the base. He was joined by RCR pit crew coach, Ray Wright, as they engaged in hands-on exercises on naval ships, tested high-tech simulators, and experienced parts of the daily life at sea.

The visit also had interactive sessions with the sailors. Dillon and Wright trained on the Navy’s damage control simulators, which are used to practice emergency responses aboard ships. They suited up in firefighting gear and took part in simulated drills aboard the USS Kearsarge, an amphibious assault ship.

One of the major stops was aboard the USS Cole (DDG 67). The crew gave the RCR team a tour and shared stories about the 2000 bombing in Yemen that killed 17 sailors. Dillon and Wright paid their respects at the USS Cole Memorial, commemorating those who died. The USS Cole has since been repaired and returned to active service, recently completing a deployment. Dillon said the experience left a lasting impression on him.

“The Navy has taken really great care of us since we’ve been here, showing us around, showing us the history of these ships,” he said (via NASCAR.com)

He added that meeting the sailors gave him a deeper appreciation for their discipline and service. Wright also drew comparisons between the Navy’s coordination and what goes into a NASCAR pit stop.

“Everybody pitches in to give Austin a victory,” he said. “It reminds me of everything you see on these ships... everybody’s got a job and everybody’s got a task.” he added. (via NASCAR.com)

The RCR star, Austin Dillon, is currently ranked 21st in the 2025 season standings with 212 points. He has competed in 11 races so far, with 3 top-10 finishes but no wins, top-5s, or poles. His average finish is 18.1, and he has yet to lead a lap this season.

RCR’s Turnaround Was Years in the Making

Richard Childress Racing’s resurgence started its formation in 2010. After a difficult 2009 season that saw all three RCR cars miss the playoffs, Childress made structural changes. He overhauled the team’s technical operations, rebuilt the engine program in collaboration with Earnhardt-Childress Racing, and locked down sponsorships that financially stabilized the organization.

One turnaround moment came when Kevin Harvick won at Michigan in 2010. At the same time, Budweiser signed on as Harvick’s sponsor, a major boost for the No. 29 car and a symbolic step toward restoring RCR’s standing in the sport. As reported by ESPN, Richard Childress reflected on his mindset at the time, telling journalist Ed Hinton,

“There’s a certain amount of fighter left in me. I’m getting a little older, but I still... gotta fight to survive. And I want to win another championship for this organization. I want to be involved in it. And that drives me.”

The team’s efforts paid off. In 2010, all three RCR cars—Harvick (No. 29), Jeff Burton (No. 31), and Clint Bowyer (No. 33)—qualified for the playoffs. Harvick came closest to the championship, finishing third overall. Bowyer took a top-10 finish, and Burton had a consistent season.

