RCR's rising star Jesse Love lands 2 more NASCAR Cup starts for 2025 schedule 

It hasn’t been a week since Jesse Love made his Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway, but the 20-year-old is already set for more. He recently landed a deal with Beard Motorsports, allowing him to run two more Cup races during the 2025 season.

Ad

Love will wheel the No. 62 Chevrolet Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway on May 4 and then at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27. As per Frontstretch, he is the second driver named for the No. 62 team this season after Anthony Alfredo, who attempted but missed running the Daytona 500 earlier this year.

Just recently, Beard Motorsports took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and dropped the official news. They wrote,

“Beard Motorsports is excited to announce that @jesselovejr will race the No. 62 Chevrolet with sponsorship from @c4energy at upcoming @nascar Cup Series races at @txmotorspeedway and @indianapolismotorspeedway.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Love was elated when he was given the offer. Expressing his gratitude towards Beard Motorsports, he said in a statement (quoted by Forbes),

“Making my Cup Series debut last week at Bristol was a moment that I had been working towards my entire life. Thanks to the Beard family, I’ll have a chance to at least do it a couple more times this season.”

Ad

For now, Love’s goal is to learn how the NextGen car handles at different tracks. Beard Motorsports isn’t one of the winningest teams out there, but as a family-owned organization, they do have a record of bringing fast race cars to the track.

So the native of Menlo Park, California, is ready for more. His first of the two races, i.e., the Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 from 3:30 pm ET onwards with radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ad

How did Jesse Love fare in his Cup Series debut last week?

Jesse Love made his debut driving the No. 33 car for Richard Childress Racing, a team he drives for full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as well. He finished all but five of the 500 laps contested in this year’s Food City 500, held at Bristol last Sunday, April 13.

Ad

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the race, marking his second straight victory at the high-banked short track. Love, on the other hand, ended up 31st; not a finish he had hoped for.

During a post-race interview with Frontstretch, Jesse Love said (00:47)

“I was just too tight all day, all weekend, really in kind of all the cars I drove. So, we had that going against us, but still, around other cars, I feel like I could run quick lap times and all of that stuff.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jesse Love pulled off his most consistent run throughout the final 142 laps of the race. He finished 36th in Stage 3 but methodically gained spots back to 31st while avoiding making blatant mistakes.

Perhaps the only thing Love did wrong was to expect a tire race at Bristol. He had expected a tire debacle early in the race, but much to his surprise, it did not happen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More