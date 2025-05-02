RCR star Jesse Love on his debut NASCAR Cup Series race: “It was a big deal”

NASCAR driver Jesse Love recently reflected on his Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway. Love made his debut in this year's Food City 500, starting the race in P19. However, by the end of the 500-lap event, he had dropped down more than 10 track positions and secured a P31 finish.

Love pilots the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series, where he competes full-time. The former ARCA Menards Series champion was named Rookie of the Year last season, showcasing his quick rise through the NASCAR ranks. In 43 career starts, the 20-year-old has collected two wins and 24 top-10 finishes, solidifying his status as one of the sport’s top young talents.

In a recent interview with Speedway Digest, Jesse Love was asked whether his experience in the Cup Series had taught him anything valuable, and if so, whether it could help him moving forward. The RCR driver replied:

“This wasn’t really a surprise, but something I looked forward to at Bristol was racing against the competition in the Cup Series. I knew the depth of the competition would be so much more than what we see in the Xfinity Series. I am racing against guys that I think are really good."

"They’re good at what they do and they don’t make a lot of mistakes. It was a big deal for me to get in the Cup car and get that experience of racing against that level of talent. I felt really comfortable in the car and really can’t wait to get back behind the wheel and do more,” he added

Hendrick Motorsports ace driver Kyle Larson was attempting a three-peat at Bristol. He competed in the Xfinity Series race against the RCR driver and emerged victorious. The 20-year-old California native, Love, finished that race in P6.

Meanwhile, Jesse Love is currently P4 in the Xfinity Series leaderboard, only seven points behind Sam Mayer. The first two places are held by reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier and Love's RCR teammate, Austin Hill.

Jesse Love reacts after the appeals panel upholds his disqualification at Rockingham

Jesse Love put together a strong run in the Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway, crossing the finish line first after starting from P7. His No. 2 team’s smart fuel and tire strategy kept him in contention throughout. However, a post-race inspection revealed a rear suspension issue, leading to his disqualification and awarding the win to Sammy Smith.

Richard Childress Racing appealed NASCAR's decision to disqualify its #2 team, but NASCAR did not budge and maintained its stance. Upon hearing the panel's decision, Jesse Love shared his thoughts in an interview with Bob Pockrass.

"My team doesn’t deserve to have that press around them. RCR doesn’t deserve to have that press around them. Neither does my crew chief, Danny Stockman, and a lot of that falls on their shoulders and his shoulders," he said [0:45 onwards].

Meanwhile, the next NXS race, the Andy's Frozen Custard 300, is scheduled at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 3, at 2:00 PM ET. Catch the race live on the CW Network.

