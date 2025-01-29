RCR star Kyle Busch bags a new sponsor ahead of upcoming 2025 NASCAR season

Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing (RCR) have secured a major sponsorship deal for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The news has gained traction across NASCAR circles, as the veteran driver looks to rebuild momentum after a challenging 2024 season.

Bank OZK, a nationally recognized leader in financial services, has partnered with RCR in a multi-year, multi-race deal. The agreement names Bank OZK as the primary sponsor for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 Chevrolet, starting with the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 23, 2025. Bank OZK will also be RCR’s official banking partner.

Jay Jayski (expert on NASCAR silly season) shared the news on X and wrote:

"Bank OZK sponsoring Kyle Busch in multi-year, multi-race deal"

George Gleason, Chairman and CEO of Bank OZK, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying (via tobychristie.com):

“We are excited to partner with Richard Childress Racing on their business and on the racetrack. We look forward to cheering on Kyle Busch and team this season.”

RCR President Torrey Galida talked about the shared values driving the partnership.

“Much like everyone here at Richard Childress Racing, Bank OZK has a drive to be the best, to champion teamwork, and to relentlessly pursue excellence. We look forward to welcoming them as a business partner and representing their brand on and off the track this season,” he said (via tobychristie.com).

The sponsorship announcement comes as Kyle Busch looks to turn the page on a disappointing 2024 season, where he failed to secure a single-race victory. It was the first winless season in his career, leading to his lowest-ever finish in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, a 20th-place finish.

Busch, however, remains one of the most successful drivers in the sport’s history. With 63 Cup Series wins and two championships (2015, 2019), he ranks ninth on NASCAR’s all-time Cup Series wins list.

Kyle Busch’s ambition of winning the Daytona 500

While Busch has achieved nearly every milestone in NASCAR, the Daytona 500 remains one major accomplishment that has eluded him. The RCR driver will make his 20th attempt at winning the iconic race this year. Interestingly, Busch’s situation mirrors that of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, who won his first and only Daytona 500 victory in his 20th entry in 1998.

During a discussion with Kenny Wallace, Busch revealed that the Daytona 500 sits at the top of his bucket list. He explained:

“Daytona 500 obviously is top of the list. That is obviously number 1. I wanna be able to win the Daytona 500 and have that accomplishment checked off. That is the last box essentially that is empty.”

Busch also talked about other goals for the 2025 season, including winning another Coca-Cola 600, a victory in the NASCAR All-Star Race, and a third Cup Series championship.

“Adding to the already checked boxes, you wanna win the Coke 600 again, you wanna win the All-Star race and another championship,” he added.

The race will take place on February 17 and Busch will drive car No. 8 Chevrolet ZL1 with Richard Childress Racing. His best result in the race was a runner-up finish in 2019.

