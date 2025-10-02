RCR star Kyle Busch gets a new crew chief after split from Randell Burnett

When it was announced that Randall Burnett would move to Trackhouse Racing as the crew chief for Connor Zilisch for the next season and beyond, many wondered who would be Kyle Busch’s new crew chief. With 5 races left in the 2025 season, the North Carolina-based race team has finally named Burnett’s replacement.

Upon arriving at Charlotte Motor Speedway for this coming weekend’s race, fans will witness Andy Street backing Busch as his new crew chief for the final five races of the season. Here is the detailed statement from the team on X.

“With Richard Childress Racing and Randall Burnett parting ways at the end of the season, RCR has decided Andy Street will step in as crew chief of the No. 8 team with driver Kyle Busch effective this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Burnett will continue contributing in a support role with the organization through the end of the season.”

Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and driver of the No. 8 Chevy, is currently in his third year with Richard Childress Racing. He has been winless since June 2023. As a non-playoff driver this season, the Las Vegas native sits 21st in Cup Series standings with 631 points under his name.

Earlier this year, Kyle Busch signed a one-year contract extension with Richard Childress Racing that will keep him in the #8 through 2026.

“I’m a believer”- Kyle Busch’s former teammate weighs in on the NASCAR champ’s recent career slump

Kyle Busch hasn’t won a Cup race for quite some time now. Last year, he broke his streak of winning at least one race each season. So, when Richard Childress Racing parted ways with Randall Burnett with so few races remaining this season, many were alarmed, thinking about how things would work out for the driver.

But Denny Hamlin thinks that Busch can still contend for wins. They were teammates back when Busch drove for Joe Gibbs Racing. In the latest episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin said,

“I think he needed a change. I think all parties need a change. Certainly, Kyle’s going through it right now. The performance is not there. I am a believer that Kyle Busch still has the ability to go win races. I do think that his cars are off, but I don’t think they’re off to the extent that we’re seeing on Sundays.”

“We all want to see Kyle Busch win. I mean, it’s good for the sport. It’s Kyle freaking Busch, right? There’s nothing worse,” he added.

All eyes are now on Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of ROVAL 400, the final race of the Round of 12. Fans can watch it live on MRN (Sunday, October 5, 3 pm ET) or listen to its radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

