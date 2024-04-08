“Really special”: Kyle Larson talks about Hendrick Motorsport’s historic outing at Martinsville NASCAR race

Martinsville runner-up Kyle Larson was jubilant after Hendrick Motorsports' historic one-two-three finish on Sunday.

Larson was back in pole position for the second time this season as he entered the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 race at Martinsville Speedway. The 31-year-old, who started the race as the defending champion, shared the front row with 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace, eyeing his second win of the season.

Larson dominated the early stages of the race, leading the first 80 laps and clinching the first stage. He subsequently lost his lead to Joey Logano. Denny Hamlin then came from behind to win the second stage. However, it was Larson's Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron who secured the lead with 73 laps to go following the race's second restart.

Three HMS drivers, Byron, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott lined up behind one another with three laps to go, ultimately securing a stunning 1-2-3 finish in Martinsville. The historic moment coincided with a significant milestone for Hendrick Motorsports — their 40-year anniversary since the team's first victory.

Speaking to the media after the race, Kyle Larson expressed his joy for the team's accomplishment. He said (via Frontstretch):

"It was a huge day for Hendrick Motorsports. Just really really happy for the Hendrick family and everybody who has been involved in this company from the beginning. I knew us four guys were gonna have a shot at a good run, I didn't know that we would run one-two-three. So that's just really special."

Kyle Larson congratulates William Byron for Martinsville victory

William Byron's win was his third of the season after Daytona and COTA, as the 26-year-old became the first driver to achieve this feat in the ongoing season.

Reflecting on Byron's performance, Kyle Larson stated (via NASCAR.com):

"Congrats to William. (He) kind of schooled us all there after that green flag stop. Did a really good job passing all of us. He was able to set a good pace. Still get through traffic good."

Reflecting on his own performance, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion admitted to losing track position during the second stage and being unable to fully recover. He added:

"My car felt really good. I think we were all kind of the same speed, honestly. Just lost a little bit of track position there in the second stage. Was never able to overcome it."

After eight rounds, Larson leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He has 309 points to his name, courtesy of four top-5 finishes and a dominant victory in Las Vegas. Joe Gibbs Racing veterans Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are ranked second and third, respectively.