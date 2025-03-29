Reaume Brothers Racing owner takes the wheel mid-race as AJ Waller's replacement at Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway saw an unexpected driver swap during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on March 28 as AJ Waller, who was making his series debut with Reaume Brothers Racing (RBR), had to step out of the No. 22 truck mid-race. Team owner Josh Reaume took over driving duties after 21-year-old Waller reported feeling unwell.

The team made the switch while the field was slowed under yellow following a spin by Luke Baldwin on lap 115. Waller pulled into the pits on lap 119 and exited the truck. Reaume, owner of RBR, who also has experience racing in NASCAR, climbed behind the wheel to complete the race.

The situation was unfortunate for Waller, who had been looking forward to his Truck Series debut. However, after the driver change, he was evaluated at the infield care center and later released, as reported by the team. RBR shared the news of the driver swap via a post on X that read:

"Josh Reaume is now behind the wheel of the no. 22."

The team later posted about Waller's release from the care center:

"AJ has been checked and released from the infield care center."

In the end, the #22 RBR Truck finished 26 laps behind the leaders and only completed 174 laps. More importantly, Josh Reaume was able to score 6 points for the #22 team. AJ Waller will resume his services for RBR in the upcoming race.

AJ Waller’s Journey to His Truck Series Debut

AJ Waller’s debut was significant because of the challenges he has faced off the track. In April 2020, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and spent 21 days in the hospital after doctors discovered a large growth on his neck. His condition was severe, even causing one of his lungs to collapse.

However, after months of treatment, Waller celebrated the end of his long-fought cancer battle just before Thanksgiving that year. Earlier this month, Reaume Brothers Racing announced that Waller will make his first Truck Series start at Martinsville in The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200.

Waller expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, stating (via TobyChristie):

“I’ve fought for this moment both on and off the track, and I couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity with Reaume Brothers Racing. Martinsville is a track full of history, and I’m ready to make the most of this incredible opportunity.”

Josh Reaume also shared his excitement in bringing AJ Waller on board his team. He said:

"We’re excited to welcome AJ to our team. His resilience, determination, and passion for racing are truly inspiring. To see him overcome so much and now have the opportunity to make his NASCAR Truck Series debut is nothing short of incredible."

AJ Waller will look forward to competing in his second NCTS race on Friday, April 11, at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

