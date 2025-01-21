Rebel Bourbon to return as Kyle Busch’s primary sponsor for 2025 NASCAR Cup season

With the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season a few weeks away, Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and Kyle Busch on Tuesday (January 21) announced that Rebel Bourbon has renewed and expanded its partnership with the team as part of a multi-race deal in 2025.

Rebel Bourbon, a brand of Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, will continue its role as the primary sponsor while increasing its presence on Kyle Busch’s #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the second consecutive season. The company returns as the primary sponsor for a multi-race schedule beginning with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on March 2, 2025.

However, neither RCR nor Rebel Bourbon has revealed the total number of races they will serve as a primary sponsor for Busch in the upcoming season.

Philip Lux, brand manager for Rebel Bourbon, is excited and looking forward to working again with RCR in the 2025 season. It marks the second year of partnership between the company and RCR. Lux said in a team release:

“We can’t wait to keep the excitement going in 2025 after connecting with thousands of Rebel, Kyle Busch and RCR fans last season who have a rebellious spirit and live against the grain. We’re building on the success of year one with a lot more in store for fans at the track, in race markets and at retail plus a lot of interactive social content in year two.”

Apart from Rebel Bourbon sponsorship, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will have support from several sponsors like Zone Nicotine Pouches, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, BetMGM, FICO, Mark III Employee Benefits, Lucas Oil, Morgan & Morgan, Global Industrial, Lenovo, and 3Chi for his third season at RCR.

“Look forward to building on the established momentum” - Kyle Busch's team on extension with Rebel Bourbon

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season marked the Bardstown, Kentucky-based bourbon’s inaugural season in NASCAR and served as the primary sponsor in three Cup races.

In a team release, Torrey Galida, president of RCR, said:

“Rebel Bourbon did a tremendous job of promoting the partnership in their inaugural season. The authentic connection between Rebel Bourbon and RCR allows us to showcase our shared core values and celebrate our rebel spirit. We are excited to expand their program during the 2025 season and look forward to building on the established momentum.”

The 2024 NASCAR season marked the worst season for NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch. He went winless for the first time in his NASCAR Cup career and missed the playoffs. The Las Vegas, Nevada, will look to bounce back in the upcoming season.

Catch Kyle Busch in action when the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off with a preseason exhibition event at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2 before the prestigious Daytona 500.

