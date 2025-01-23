Red Bull shakes up NASCAR Cup Series backing Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch in 2025

Red Bull is set to sponsor Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen in select races and will be the primary sponsor for Connor Zilisch, who will debut in the 2025 Cup Series in the Circuit of The Americas. Both the drivers are related to Red Bull as their athletes.

Both drivers are development drivers for Trackhouse Racing with Van Gisbergen prepared to drive for them full-time in the 2025 Cup Series season. He has been an impressive driver in the Touring and the Xfinity Series. Moreover, he is a Red Bull athlete since 2016.

His #88 Chevrolet will be sponsored by Red Bull in five races of the season; Las Vegas, Sonoma, Iowa, Daytona and Kansas. Meanwhile, it will be the primary sponsor for Zilisch's #87 at COTA.

"It’s an incredible chapter in the history of Trackhouse Racing to welcome Red Bull back to NASCAR," Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks said (via Jayski). "Red Bull is one of the most powerful brands in the world and it’s an honor for us to embark on a partnership with such an iconic company."

Connor Zilisch is prepared to race full-time in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports. He won his debut race in the series last year and had very impressive results on the three other occasions he raced in. Being a part of Trackhouse Racing, he will pilot the #87 at COTA in the Cup Series.

Shane van Gisbergen aims to win for Red Bull with Trackhouse Racing in 2025

Shane van Gisbergen debuted in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing in the 2024 season and had a pretty consistent season. He managed to bag three victories on road courses and finished in the top -10 a total of 10 times. His strong performance had Trackhouse Racing favoring him instead of Zane Smith.

Heading into his first full-time Cup Series, Van Gisbergen is focused on winning a race for the team and for Red Bull, who are sponsoring him for five races.

"I have enjoyed a lot of new experiences and met a lot of new people since coming to NASCAR but it is nice to be joined by Red Bull who has been a big supporter of mine for many years back home," Shane van Gisbergen said (via Jayski). "I’d love nothing more than to give Red Bull a victory as a way to thank them for joining myself, Connor and Trackhouse Racing."

Both drivers will run the Red Bull paint scheme in the particular races as mentioned previously.

