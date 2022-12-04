"Reddick got that Pete Davidson level play" - Fans react to NASCAR drivers with their partners taking to the red carpet at 2022 Awards event

Last Wednesday marked the start of NASCAR Champions Week in Music City in the aftermath of the 2022 Cup Series season. Team Penske's Joey Logano was seen rising above all others as he managed to clinch the biggest prize in the highest echelon of stock car racing, with other notable drivers and personalities also attending the event to look back at a year of racing.

In a year that introduced the Next Gen car to the sport, the Cup Series saw an incredible 19 different winners throughout the season. One of the main goals behind the seventh generation car's development was to bring parity to the sport and the new cars certainly seem to have done so.

The city of Nashville, Tennessee, has hosted the Champions Week award ceremony for successive years, with the area's demographic showing a positive response towards the sport. 2022 Cup Series champion Logano also thought of the Nashville area in a similar light.

Many drivers and notable personalities from the fraternity attended the event, all dressed up. With drivers usually only seen in their sponsored race gear, it was a unique setting for fans to enjoy the more human side to their favorite drivers.

Fans react to NASCAR drivers and their partners in Nashville

Notable NASCAR journalists such as Bob Pockrass also took to Twitter to post pictures of the drivers with their partners, to which the fans reacted:

"Reddick got that Pete Davidson level play"

"He didnt fullfill it...sad"

"Blaney is proof why being best friends with a guy constantly surrounded by hooters models is an amazing thing"

Spencer O'Neil @my78malibu83 @bobpockrass Blaney is proof why being best friends with a guy constantly surrounded by hooters models is an amazing thing @bobpockrass Blaney is proof why being best friends with a guy constantly surrounded by hooters models is an amazing thing

"I’m happy to see Tyler with a woman he can look up to."

Kellen @KellenCaruso @bobpockrass I’m happy to see Tyler with a woman he can look up to. @bobpockrass I’m happy to see Tyler with a woman he can look up to.

"Reddick got that special kind of rizz, I'm jealous"

"Reddick be like this with his girlfriend"

"Blaney looks like he smuggled blue ribbon during prohibition"

"Not pictured chase and Marissa briscoe. They were best dressed."

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series will revisit the LA Memorial Coliseum next year for the first racing action of next season. Busch Light Clash is set to go live on February 5th, 2023. The regular points-paying season, however, starts on February 19th, 2023, as the sport heads to the Daytona International Speedway for the 65th rendition of the Daytona 500.

Joey Logano will be looking to defend his Cup Series crown, whereas championship hopefuls such as Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain will be trying their luck once again next year. The following year also features the re-introduction of the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, which marks another event to look out for in the 2023 NASCAR season.

Poll : 0 votes