Reigning Supercars champion set to drive for Kaulig Racing in NASCAR

After nurturing Shane van Gisbergen in previous years, Kaulig Racing is set to bring another Supercars champion to the NASCAR stage. Will Brown will drive the #13 Chevrolet Camaro on the streets of Chicago, where SVG won his debut Cup race.

Ad

Brown, 26, will enter the Grant Park 165 as the reigning Supercars champion. It won't, however, be his first NASCAR race, as the Australian made his debut with Richard Childress Racing at Sonoma Raceway last year.

Kaulig Racing took to X to share a glimpse of the #13 car sporting a paint scheme from MobileX and Shaw and Partners Financial Services, Brown's long-time partners.

“Reigning Supercars Australia Champion @will_brown87 will drive the No. 13 Mobile X/Shaw and Partners Financial Services Chevrolet in the @NASCAR Cup Series race on the Chicago Street Course!” the team wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his part, team owner Matt Kaulig said (via a press release):

“This is an amazing opportunity for Kaulig Racing to compete for a win in one of the most prestigious events on the calendar [...] We are so excited to have Will (Brown) race with us and compete for the trophy. The team is ready, and we know he has the talent.”

Ad

Shane van Gisbergen driving the #13 Kaulig Racing Chevy at Charlotte Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Shane van Gisbergen was the last driver to run the #13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. The three-time Supercars champion drove the car at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course last year and finished in seventh place after starting from the pole position.

Ad

For the #13 car's return to NASCAR, Will Brown will compete alongside the team's full-time drivers A.J. Allmendinger and Ty Dillon. Allmendinger drives the #16 Chevrolet, while Dillon pilots the #10 car.

The Chicago street race is scheduled for 75 laps of road course racing around the 2.2-mile track on July 6. It will be the second race under TNT Sports after Prime Video's five-race broadcasting gig this season.

“Bring on Chicago”: Will Brown on one-off race with Kaulig Racing this year

Will Brown expressed excitement over his race on the streets of Chicago with Kaulig Racing. He will showcase his road course prowess, as seen from previous Supercars champions taking their chances in NASCAR.

Ad

In an X post, the reigning Supercars champion said:

“Going Street Course Racing at the Grant Park [165] in the @NASCAR Cup Series with @KauligRacing! Can't wait to get over there and give it a crack. Bring on Chicago 😄,” Brown wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a press release, Brown said seeing Shane van Gisbergen win the Chicago street race in 2023 enticed him to enter the Grant Park 165.

“After watching SVG win the 2023 Chicago NASCAR race and getting to drive myself at Sonoma last year, I’ve been really keen to have a go at the Grant Park 165,” he shared.

The 2025 Grant Park 165 could be the last time NASCAR races on the streets of Chicago. The stock car racing series has yet to extend the contract. However, reports suggest the search for another street race venue is in the works.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.