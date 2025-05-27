Reigning Supercars champion set to drive for Kaulig Racing in NASCAR

After nurturing Shane van Gisbergen in previous years, Kaulig Racing is set to bring another Supercars champion to the NASCAR stage. Will Brown will drive the #13 Chevrolet Camaro on the streets of Chicago, where SVG won his debut Cup race.
Brown, 26, will enter the Grant Park 165 as the reigning Supercars champion. It won't, however, be his first NASCAR race, as the Australian made his debut with Richard Childress Racing at Sonoma Raceway last year.
Kaulig Racing took to X to share a glimpse of the #13 car sporting a paint scheme from MobileX and Shaw and Partners Financial Services, Brown's long-time partners.
“Reigning Supercars Australia Champion @will_brown87 will drive the No. 13 Mobile X/Shaw and Partners Financial Services Chevrolet in the @NASCAR Cup Series race on the Chicago Street Course!” the team wrote.
In his part, team owner Matt Kaulig said (via a press release):
“This is an amazing opportunity for Kaulig Racing to compete for a win in one of the most prestigious events on the calendar [...] We are so excited to have Will (Brown) race with us and compete for the trophy. The team is ready, and we know he has the talent.”
Shane van Gisbergen was the last driver to run the #13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. The three-time Supercars champion drove the car at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course last year and finished in seventh place after starting from the pole position.
For the #13 car's return to NASCAR, Will Brown will compete alongside the team's full-time drivers A.J. Allmendinger and Ty Dillon. Allmendinger drives the #16 Chevrolet, while Dillon pilots the #10 car.
The Chicago street race is scheduled for 75 laps of road course racing around the 2.2-mile track on July 6. It will be the second race under TNT Sports after Prime Video's five-race broadcasting gig this season.
“Bring on Chicago”: Will Brown on one-off race with Kaulig Racing this year
Will Brown expressed excitement over his race on the streets of Chicago with Kaulig Racing. He will showcase his road course prowess, as seen from previous Supercars champions taking their chances in NASCAR.
In an X post, the reigning Supercars champion said:
“Going Street Course Racing at the Grant Park [165] in the @NASCAR Cup Series with @KauligRacing! Can't wait to get over there and give it a crack. Bring on Chicago 😄,” Brown wrote.
In a press release, Brown said seeing Shane van Gisbergen win the Chicago street race in 2023 enticed him to enter the Grant Park 165.
“After watching SVG win the 2023 Chicago NASCAR race and getting to drive myself at Sonoma last year, I’ve been really keen to have a go at the Grant Park 165,” he shared.
The 2025 Grant Park 165 could be the last time NASCAR races on the streets of Chicago. The stock car racing series has yet to extend the contract. However, reports suggest the search for another street race venue is in the works.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.