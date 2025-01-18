“Remember how good he was”- Kenny Wallace reminds of NASCAR champion's past greatness to justify Dale Jr. & Co.’s unprecedented decision

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has unearthed Dale Jr.'s Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier's supreme performance at the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 amid JR Motorsports' decision to tap the driver for the 2025 Daytona 500. Allgaier filled in for Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson when the latter was returning from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and didn't disappoint with his performance.

The Daytona 500 is nearly a month away from opening NASCAR's 77th Cup Series season and the roster already has some interesting inclusions. Firstly, IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves inked a deal with Trackhouse Racing to pilot the #91 Chevy in the 500-mile event, following the newly introduced Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule, allowing world-class drivers from other motorsports to exhibit their stock car racing prowess.

Another inclusion to the sold-out race is 2024 Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier. JRM recently announced their loyalist will pilot the #40 Cup Series car in the event, marking the team's first-ever Cup race, let alone the Daytona 500.

Trending

Kenny Wallace expressed confidence in Dale Jr. and Kelley's decision, recounting when Allgaier "hauled a**" at the Coca-Cola 600.

"I think Dale Jr. and Kelley are going to make one hell of a team and I think that Justin Allgaier's going to hold a pretty wheel. And listen, if you go back through last year, remember how good Justin Allgaier was in the Coca-Cola 600. Kyle Larson was late, getting in from Indy 500, Justin Allgaier gets in Kyle Larson's car and hauls a**, shocks the racing world," Wallace said (3:06).

Allgaier kicked off the crown jewel race from 10th place and bested a 13th place finish as the race was red-flagged due to inclement weather conditions.

Justin Allgaier makes his feelings known amid Dale Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt's Daytona 500 move

Entering a Cup Series race as an owner has been on Dale Jr.'s mind since 2008. The two-time Xfinity Series champion expressed his interest in registering for the Cup Series beginning the 2009 season, as the running costs were relatively similar to that in the Xfinity Series.

However, the plan never materialized and was kept under wraps for over a decade. Kelley Earnhardt emphasized that she's "sitting back and waiting," closely observing how things pan out in NASCAR's Premier Level, and the Daytona 500 is where she can "experience" some of it.

Justin Allgaier has already made 82 appearances in the Cup Series and is not new to the Daytona 500 scene. Amid a third shot at the crown jewel battle, Dale Jr.'s driver expressed his "honor" for the decision.

"Team BRANDT, we're going back to the Daytona 500 in the Cup Series. I cannot say thank you enough for all the support that you guys have given me over the years. It is truly, truly an honor to carry these colors on this race car. It's going to be a lot of fun and a lot of work ahead of us; we're going to have a great time," Allgaier said via Brandt on X.

Expand Tweet

Allgaier's last attempt came a decade ago at the 2015 Daytona 500, for HScott Motorsports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback