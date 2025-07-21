Report confirms Coronado Naval Base in San Diego as site of NASCAR’s 2026 race ahead of official announcement

NASCAR is set to announce a thrilling new Cup Series event on naval grounds—the Coronado Naval Base in San Diego next year, according to the latest report from RACER. The race will be held in the summer of 2026 and marks the sport’s first points-paying return to Southern California since 2023. An official announcement is expected to come on Wednesday (July 23).San Diego is replacing the Chicago race. With the three-year Chicago Street Race contract ending, and NASCAR also announcing last week that the Chicago race will not return to the series next season, the sport needs a fresh venue for its summer street-course schedule. San Diego's Coronado Naval Base offers a perfect opportunity, filling the gap left by street races for the 2026 Cup Series season.Coronado Naval Base is located in Coronado, California, just across the bay from downtown San Diego. The naval base at Coronado lies on a peninsula adjacent to the Pacific Ocean. It hosts major U.S. Navy operations, including SEAL training and historic events like the annual Coronado Speed Festival.According to Sports Business Journal, there has been discussion going on to transform base roads, possibly including runways or perimeter roads, into a temporary street circuit.NASCAR Chicago Street Race dropped from 2026 scheduleThe streets of Chicago hosted the Cup Series and Xfinity Series races from 2023 to 2025. The event will take a one-year break in 2026. Chicago officials are not shutting the door, as they are aiming to return possibly in 2027 with improved logistics. Meanwhile, the inaugural Cup race in Mexico City, which was held this season, is unlikely to return next year.In a statement, NASCAR reflected both gratitude and strategic planning regarding the future of the Chicago event.Here’s the sports official’ statement (via On3.com):“Thank you for all that you have done to make the NASCAR Chicago Street Race one of the most iconic events in global sports. Following the success of the first three years, the Chicago Street Race will hit pause in 2026 to afford us the time necessary to work collaboratively with the City of Chicago to explore a new potential date to develop a plan that further optimizes operational efficiencies, with a goal to return to the streets of Chicago in 2027.“Together, we have built and grown an expanded community of fans that consists of longtime NASCAR enthusiasts and first-time racegoers from around the globe, and for that, we are immensely grateful. Thank you for the continued support – and we look forward to seeing you at the races.”The complete schedule for the 2026 season is likely to be released in the next few months.