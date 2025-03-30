“Respect is out of the window”: Richard Childress’ NASCAR driver gets 100% real on the controversial end at Martinsville

Austin Hill, driving for Richard Childress Racing, shared his take on the aggressive racing and chaotic finish following his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season this week at Martinsville Speedway. This was also the 100th Xfinity win for team owner Richard Childress.

Saturday's U.S. Marine Corps 250 was chaotic, with 14 cautions over 104 laps. Taylor Gray and Sammy Smith were fighting for the lead, and on the last lap, the latter spun the former out. Hill squeezed through the chaos and beat Sheldon Creed to the finish line by 0.190 seconds. The racing during the final laps was heavily criticized by many fans and drivers alike.

During a post-race press conference, the Richard Childress Racing's No. 21 Chevrolet driver spoke about the controversial end after stealing the win.

"All these guys are running into each other. I'm like, well, hell, if I do it, then you can't be mad at me for doing it. You know what I'm saying? So, I think at the end of the day, when it's green-white-checkered at a Martinsville race, just the respect stuff's out the window, and I hate to say that," Austin Hill said via The Kenny Wallace Show on X.

The race was set for 250 laps but went to 256 because of overtime. JR Motorsports' Connor Zilisch, who won the pole position, led 100 laps but finished 28th after late crashes. Sheldon Creed finished second and Justin Allgaier took the third spot.

Austin Hill further added that he wished for a cleaner race at the short track and said he would rather win by skill than by pushing and wrecking others.

"I wish that, I'm not one to, probably, be the best one to speak on it, but I wish that there was a way that we could settle it down a little more... Like, I wish that we could race a different way at Martinsville than what we do to win at this racetrack," Hill said.

Hill is currently ranked third in the Xfinity points standings after two wins and three other top-10 finishes.

Austin Hill to make five NASCAR Cup starts for Richard Childress Racing

Austin Hill race is set to return to part-time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. Richard Childress Racing announced earlier this week that he will drive the No. 33 Chevrolet in five races with United Rentals as his sponsor. The 30-year-old made four starts with the team last year and made his best finish, 25th at Daytona International Speedway.

Hill's first race will be on April 6 at Darlington Raceway, with crew chief Andy Street. He will also race at Chicago, Daytona, Bristol, and Talladega.

"We have been strategic with adding new tracks to the lineup each season, which allows me to gain valuable experience," Austin Hill said in a team release.

Hill has made 10 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series over three years.

