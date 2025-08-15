“Respectful AF!”: NASCAR fans react to Stewart Friesen’s bold decision

Halmar Friesen Racing driver Stewart Friesen recently shared an update about his NASCAR Truck series decision. The driver and the team have decided not to pursue the waiver.On July 29, the Canadian driver suffered a dirt accident. However, Friesen was eligible for the waiver, which allows the driver to maintain eligibility and participate in the playoffs, but he has chosen not to pursue the said waiver.The team has decided to chase the owner's championship with Kaden Honeycutt. On August 14 the driver put out a statement via his X account.Screenshot of Stewart Friesen's statement via his X account @StewartFriesen Enter captionHere are some of the reactions from the NASCAR fans.One fan wrote:&quot;Respectful AF! 👊 Heal up boss!&quot;Another fan wished the driver a speedy recovery after the horrific accident. The tweet read:&quot;Thinking about you @StewartFriesen prayers for a good recovery. 🏁 ❤️&quot;Josh Irwin @jtrip12LINK@StewartFriesen Thinking about you @StewartFriesen prayers for a good recovery. 🏁 ❤️Another fan agreed with he choice to chase the drivers' tittle with Honeycutt:&quot;Best option. Owners title is still in play and Kaden Honeycutt is gonna make a damn good run for the drivers title. This was the right choice, best of luck to HFR.&quot;While some fans sent wishes to the driver for a speedy recovery.&quot;Get well soon, Stewart!&quot;The Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell has stepped in as a replacement driver and will continue to drive for the remainder of the season.Stewart Friesen praises the Halmar Friesen Racing team and speaks about Christopher Bell's key Watkins Glen momentStewart Friesen recently spoke about Christopher Bell's performance at Watkins Glen. Bell secured the second lap lead while also finishing in fourth place, earning another top five.While the Canadian driver recovers from his dirt car crash, Bell is all set to step in as a replacement for the driver. During the race at Watkins Glen, Bell started the race in second place and led the race for thirty laps before settling in for a fourth-place finish.The driver and Halmar Friesen Racing co-owner shared a post via X praising the team and the driver for their efforts at Watkins Glen. He wrote:“Valiant effort by the entire HFR team at Watkins Glen, highlighted by 30 laps led from (Christopher Bell) in the Halmar No. 52”Corey Heim, the Tricon Garage driver, won his sixth race of the Craftsman Truck Series. While Daniel Hamric finished the race in second place and Gio Ruggiero finished the race in third, with Christopher Bell following in fourth.As of now, Stewart Friesen has not yet announced his return to racing. He has secured a spot in the playoffs after winning at Michigan International Speedway earlier this year. However, he has decided to not pursue the waiver and will miss the playoffs. In the meantime Bell will continue to fill in for the injured driver.