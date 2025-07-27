Restart chaos with Justin Allgaier leaves Kyle Larson questioning what he could've done differently to prevent collision at IMS

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson wasn’t sure what else he could have done to not wreck Justin Allgaier out of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. While speaking with Frontstretch, the Hendrick Motorsports driver recalled how things went down between them during the closing laps of the 100-lap event.

Larson found Allgaier on his outside following the late-race restart with 14 laps to go. The duo ran alongside each other through the initial corners, but Larson got loose at the exit of Turn 2. His car nudged Allgaier’s, which then rammed straight into the outside wall.

While Allgaier had to settle for a DNF and, subsequently, a disappointing P36 finish, Kyle Larson managed to salvage a top-five finish. But he didn’t look quite happy given how everything turned out in the end.

“The one where I got into him (Allgaier), I was almost clear, and yeah, he was just able to kind of get to my right rear and pull me back,” Larson detailed. “He kind of drove by me pretty quick, where he just took enough air off my right side, where I was just kind of along for the ride there.” (0:40 onwards)

“I was trying to miss him, but unfortunately got into him. You hate to have that happen...Honestly, I don't really know what I could have done differently yet,” he added.

Next up for Kyle Larson is the Cup Series race at the 2.5-miler. Named the Brickyard 400, the event is scheduled for Sunday, July 27. Fans can watch it live on TNT Sports or listen to its radio coverage on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“Mentally I’m at 1%”- Justin Allgaier opens up on his late-race fiasco with Kyle Larson

Justin Allgaier could have brought his team its 100th series win. But it all came crashing down when Kyle Larson wrecked the JR Motorsports driver. Although visibly unhappy, Allgaier didn’t point fingers at the 2021 Cup Series champion.

During a post-race interview at Indianapolis on Saturday, the reigning Xfinity Series champion said,

“I don’t know, I’ll have to go back and look at it. I don’t really have a whole lot to say on it right now.”

"This place is just special and I’m disappointed. Physically, I’m at 100%; mentally, I’m at 1%, because I’m just so frustrated and disappointed, and there’s really not anything I can do about it,” Allgaier added.

Despite the results, Allgaier currently leads in series standings with 750 points to his name, 21 ahead of Connor Zilisch, his teammate and Saturday’s winner. Their next race is at Iowa Speedway on August 2. Named HyVee Perks 250, the 250-lap feature will be televised on CW with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 4:30 pm ET onwards.

