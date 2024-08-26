Retired NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick is set to compete in a CARS Tour Pro Late Model race at Florence

Former NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick is set to return behind the wheel of a Pro Late Model car in the CARS Tour at Florence Motor Speedway, in South Carolina on Friday, August 30.

Harvick retired from full-time NASCAR competition last season and joined the Fox Sports commentary booth. After completing his broadcast schedule this season, Harvick has returned to action by participating in CARS Tour races, a series he co-owns alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks.

On August 26, Kevin Harvick's KHI management announced that the 48-year-old would compete in the Pro Late Model race at Florence (S.C.) Motor Speedway on August 30. Harvick will be teaming with the Rackley W.A.R. team, driving the #62 Realtree/Hunt Brothers Pizza car.

In a press release, Harvick said he is enjoying his time in the Late Models but added that he needs more starts to improve his craft. He said:

"I’ve had a lot of fun this season running the Late Models, but I know I need to do more races to get better. These cars are so different from what I’ve spent most of my career driving, but I’m having fun learning all about them."

"Adding Florence was an easy decision and I’m glad we were able to work it out with Rackley W.A.R. and have both Realtree and Hunt Brothers Pizza on board. I’m excited to get to Florence and have some fun this weekend."

This year, Kevin Harvick has competed in a Super Late Model division at Five Flags Speedway, taking home a 13th-place finish. He recently entered the Late Model race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, securing a 10th-place finish.

The CARS Tour Pro Late model race at Florence Motor Speedway is scheduled on August 30, at 7:30 pm ET. Watch the 2014 NASCAR Cup champion live in action on FloRacing.

Kevin Harvick on difficulties of racing part-time in CARS Tour

Having retired from the premier level of NASCAR competition, Kevin Harvick has shifted his focus to Late Models, returning to his roots. During his recent visit to North Wilkesboro Speedway, Harvick highlighted the challenges he faces with limited starts in the competitive CARS Tour series.

Speaking to FloRacing, the retired NASCAR champion opened up about how he stacks up against the full-time drivers. He said:

"I learned that I’m slow. That’s what I learned the most and you know it’s hard to come in here and compete with these guys when they race all the time."

"You see that, this is a tough weekend to come and have a makeup race with a rain date and to have this many cars show up it says a lot about our competitors and we appreciate that."

CARS Tour co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. has also shifted his focus to Late Models, encountering similar challenges as Kevin Harvick.

