Returning to NASCAR Road America 'would be pretty cool' feels Kyle Busch

As NASCAR returns to Wisconsin this weekend for the 2022 Kwik Trip 250, two-time Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch is excited to race at Road America on July 3rd. The 4.048-mile road course track at Elkhart Lake will mark the third road course of the 2022 Cup Series season.

This will be NASCAR's second visit to the track following the inaugural race in 2021. Busch’s reputation at the track was quite impressive as he carried the day in the inaugural race of the Xfinity Series before posting third place in the Cup Series.

While expressing his feelings towards the upcoming 4th of July race, Kyle Busch stated that it would be pretty cool to return to the track. In a media statement, Busch said:

“I’ve never raced there before last year, but we had a really good weekend. We were able to win the Xfinity race with our M&M’S Ice Cream Supra, and then we had a really solid race with our Skittles America Mix Camry.”

The former Xfinity Series driver has a road course record as his four wins place him in a tier with other veterans like NASCAR Hall of Famers David Pearson and Mark Martin.

Kyle Busch has a chance to win the Kwik Trip judging from his previous performance.

Last year, Kyle Busch had a double shift where he started the day with Xfinity Series before ending the weekend with the Cup Series event. Despite pulling a double shift, he still posted a spectacular performance, taking the win at Xfinity Series and notching the top-5 in the Cup Series race.

Kyle Busch's Skittles scheme for road america

Following his retirement from the Xfinity Series, Busch's chances of taking the win are high judging from his performances this season. His first road course of the season at the Circuit of the Americas turned out to be a lot tougher than he expected, posting a P28 finish. According to Busch, during the race at COTA, he struggled with speed and eventually ended up spinning.

The same happened at Sonoma, which was the second road-course race, where he posted a P30 finish. With Road America being the third road-course race, Busch will be working extra hard to turn the record around. He has already netted one win this season, and that has booked him a berth in the 2022 playoffs. Getting this year’s Road America win will mark his second win of the season as well as his first road course win for 2022.

