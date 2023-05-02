“RFK with another banger scheme”: NASCAR fans react as Brad Keselowski set to run a Guardians of the Galaxy scheme at Kansas

Kansas Speedway is the location of a Guardians of the Galaxy scheme orchestrated by Brad Keselowski and Kings Hawaiian. King's Hawaiian, which made its debut as RFK Racing's major sponsor last season, is expected to return to the team in a bigger capacity for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

There have been some gorgeous cars in NASCAR history, as well as those that never ought to have seen the light of day. One-time or temporary changes to a race car's standard look are known as special paint schemes.

They have previously been used mostly in NASCAR stock car racing, in part because of the longer season and considerably higher surface area of a stock car, but they have made a small entrance into the IndyCar.

NASCAR's popularity among fans and advertisers has benefited from its increasing media exposure. Red Bull Racing used a Star Wars paint scheme to advertise Revenge of the Sith in Formula 1, and a comparable Superman one to promote Superman Returns.

However, some sponsors and die-cast manufacturers have expanded the marketing to other forms of racing. In place of the customary yellow paint job, Panther Racing in the Indy Racing League displayed a Pennzoil Platinum paint scheme for several 2005 IRL events.

RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski will be running a special scheme at Kansas Speedway this year.

NASCAR fans reacted to the most peculiar collaboration with the Marvel universe:

Needless to say, fans love this new scheme on Brad Keselowski's car and are very eager to see this car on the track.

Brad Keselowski goes fastest in practice at Dover

At Dover Motor Speedway, Brad Keselowski was the quickest in practice on Saturday morning, and it wasn't even close. Kyle Larson, who finished in second place, produced a timing of 22.809 seconds at 157.832 mph, more than a full tenth slower than the #6 Ford (22.690 seconds at 158.660 mph).

But due to the rain, Keselowski was unable to demonstrate that speed during qualifying. He will however begin this weekend's Wurth 400 in fourth place. Brad has four top 10 finishes in his last nine appearances at this circuit and was a winner here at Dover back in 2012.

This weekend, Brad Keselowski could be in the hunt for his sixth top 10 result of the year.

