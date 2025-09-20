RFK Racing addresses Ryan Preece’s NASCAR future after charter lawsuit settlement between RWR and Jimmie Johnson’s LMC

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing addressed Ryan Preece's future in the team and confirmed that the driver will stay in the team next season. According to the spokesperson from the team, Preece will drive as Rick Ware Racing and Legacy Motor Club have reportedly "honored" the contract.
After Preece arrived from Stewart-Haas Racing, RFK expanded to three-car racing. They leased a charter from Rick Ware Racing and put Preece in the #60 car alongside Brad Keselowski (in the #6 car) and Chris Buescher (in the #17 car).
As talks were underway regarding Ryan Preece's stay on the team and the availability of the charter next year, confirmation about his future on the team surfaced despite the lawsuit between RWR and Jimmie Johnson's LMC. According to the renowned NASCAR journalist, Bob Pockrass, here's what a spokesperson from RFK said:
"We can confirm driver and partner agreements are in place for the 60 team. We are happy to continue our charter agreement as Rick Ware Racing and Legacy Motorsports have indicated that contracts will be honored.”
Preece joined RFK Racing this year after Stewart-Haas Racing, his former went defunct at the end of 2024. Tony Stewart, the co-owner of the team, withdrew from the team, and as a result, Gene Haas was left with the team with four charters.
Following this, Haas decided to keep one charter for Cole Custer and lease three other charters to different teams. This led Preece to leave the team and join Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.
When Ryan Preece let his feelings known after RFK Racing opportunity
After the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing announcement last year, Ryan Preece shared his thoughts and revealed how the opportunity comes with excitement and with pressure. Speaking to the media, here's what he said:
"It's [an opportunity] that I'm really eager and excited for," Preece said. "It's somewhere that these guys had speed last year. I mean, you look at how many weeks in a row that Brad and Chris [Buescher] finished top two or top three and had some extremely good stats and found Victory Lane."
"So for me, it's a great opportunity, one that's filled with pressure. But I think if you've looked at my career in those pressure-type situations, I've succeeded. I'm grateful for the opportunity."
Currently, Ryan Preece is in 18th place in the Drivers' Championship with 683 points after 29 races. He picked up a pole position, three Top 5s, and 10 Top 10s so far, with an average start position of 19.586 and an average finish position of 16.552.
