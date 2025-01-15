RFK Racing announces a “crucial” move for Ryan Preece’s first Cup Series season under Brad Keselowski's banner

After Stewart Haas Racing's exit from the sport, NASCAR driver Ryan Preece was left without a seat in the Cup Series. However, in November last year, Preece was announced as a Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver due to their expansion plans. Recently, RFK Racing has announced some exciting news for their newest driver.

Ryan Preece is gearing up for his debut season with RFK Racing, driving the #60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Across his seven-year NASCAR career, Preece has recorded four race wins, split evenly between the Xfinity and Truck Series.

Brad Keselowski's RFK Racing recently announced Derrick Finley as the crew chief for their #60 team. Following the announcement, Keselowski shared some words of appreciation for the newest addition to their team. (the official press release)

“We’re thrilled to have Derrick lead the No. 60 team,” said RFK driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski. “His experience and technical knowledge of the sport will play a crucial role in the initial development and growth of the No. 60 team.”

Derrick Finley, who has worked in different capacities for teams like Front Row Motorsports and Michael Waltrip Racing, and worked with drivers like Michael McDowell and Justin Marks, also shared a few words on the exciting opportunity.

“I am incredibly excited to lead the No. 60 team,” said Finley. “I’m looking forward to working with Ryan (Preece) and the entire team. It’s a great opportunity to help start up a new team as we continue to grow at RFK Racing.”

Meanwhile, the Cup Series is set to return for the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in less than three weeks. Fans can tune in to FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM for the exclusive live broadcast on February 2nd, at 8:00 PM Easter time.

Ryan Preece reflects on signing with RFK Racing for 2025

Former Stewart Haas Racing driver Ryan Preece was the last SHR driver from their Cup Series lineup to secure his spot in the sport following SHR's exit. His former teammates Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, and Chase Briscoe had made a move during the peak time of the silly season.

Nonetheless, despite being the last pick, Preece will now compete against his former teammates. Following his announcement as an RFKRacing driver, the 34-year-old Connecticut native said:

"Having the opportunity to come over, be teammates with Chris again, someone who I enjoy being around with a lot of times, and someone that I actually from a teammate perspective I can depend on, just like he can depend on me." [0:24]

Ryan Preece added:

"And then obviously, being able to lean on Brad, the knowledge that he has, as well as what he's been able to do as a leader for RFK, is very impressive. It started with a phone call actually. I remember walking into SHR's building and I saw Brad was calling. That ended up being a conversation of there maybe an opportunity of where we're gonna be expanding to three car, would you, would you like to come drive for us?" [1:09]

In his final year with Stewart Haas, Ryan Preece secured 5 top-ten and a single top-five finish, ending the season in an overall P26. The RFK opportunity is a fresh start for Preece, and he would be looking to make the most of this opportunity.

