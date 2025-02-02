“RFK Racing got their revenge”: NASCAR YouTuber stoked about the ‘storyline’ ahead of The Clash at Bowman Gray 

NASCAR YouTuber Eric Estepp commended RFK Racing's strong performance in the qualifying for the pre-season race, Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The practice and qualifying started on Saturday where drivers were divided into three groups. The third qualifying round determined the lineup for the heat races while the fourth heat race decided the top five drivers who will move on to the 200-lap main race.

RFK Racing missed the previous Clash events at LA Coliseum in 2022 and 2023 but co-owner, Brad Keselowski and teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece made it to the main race this Sunday. Estepp spoke about their redemption during his latest video.

"RFK Racing got their revenge. Chris Buescher obviously won his heat race. Brad Keselowski finished second, and Ryan Preece, despite starting sixth in the unpreferred outside lane, was able to work his way up to the third position. First, second, third finishes for the RFK guys," Etepp said (2:30 onwards).

"They’re all locked into The Clash main event. In fact, they will all start the race inside the top 12. I believe, I think Preece will start 12th, row six. What a change, what a difference! Redemption for RFK Racing. They were the storyline tonight. Congratulations to all three of the RFK Racing teams," he added.

The Cook Out Clash at the quarter-mile Bowman Gray in Winston-Salem, North Carolina will start at 8 pm ET on FOX.

"Ready to go run the real race" - RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski after advancing to the Clash at Bowman Gray

Brad Keselowski drives the No. 6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for RFK Racing, the team he took part ownership of in 2022. He broke a 110-race winless streak last year in the Cup Series and finished in 13th overall rank. Meanwhile, teammate Chris Buescher in the No. 17 Ford ended the year in 17th place.

In a post-race interview with Fox Sport's Bob Pockrass, Keselowski talked about the qualifying session and shared his excitement to race at the Clash main race at Bowman Gray.

"I'm just ready to go run the real race," Brad Keselowski said.

Ryan Preece will join RFK Racing this season as the third full-time driver with crew chief Derrick Finley in the No. 60 car, sponsored by Kroger. The 34-year-old joined Stewart Haas Racing in 2022 and has over 180 Cup Series starts. He finished the last Cup season in 26th place with four top-10 finishes.

The first points race for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Daytona International Speedway is scheduled for February 16.

