RFK Racing owner Brad Keselowski shares his unfiltered verdict on “too many road courses” in NASCAR 

Brad Keselowski, the RFK Racing co-owner, voiced his clear and unfiltered opinion on the number of road courses that NASCAR is taking on. He emphasised that NASCAR was originally built as an oval racing series.
The 41-year-old is an accomplished American racing driver in the NASCAR Cup Series who is currently a full-time driver and co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. Brad Keselowski has 36 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, including wins in the Coca-Cola 600, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500.
Keselowski's opinion on the different racing courses came after the motorsports reporter Pete Pistone shared a post on X, highlighting fans' growing interest in road courses in NASCAR. He wrote:
"The criticism from some today about “too many” road courses is ironic to me because fans literally strongly asked for more just a handful of years ago - so many callers to the channel and as this story reminds on other platforms."
Brad Keselowski replied to the post, writing:
"We went from 2 to 6 Road course races, Possibly 7 next year. NASCAR was successfully built as a primarily oval racing series. IMSA was built as the primary road course series in North America. IMSA will always do road racing better than NASCAR and that’s ok. Yes, TOO Many Road courses in NASCAR."
Keselowski's comments highlight a more general conversation within NASCAR about how much of each type of race there's going to be on the schedule. With his latest verdict on the road courses, the 2012 Cup Series champion is sort of acknowledging how fans need to be able to support the sport's history and still appreciate the skill of drivers in different series, with the perception of IMSA being the premier road racing series.
Brad Keselowski reacts as his Chicago race ends prematurely after wreck
Brad Keselowski’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course ended prematurely due to a multi-car wreck early in the event. The crash occurred around lap four when Carson Hocevar hit the wall exiting turn 10 and spun, blocking the narrow street course.
Keselowski slammed on the brakes to avoid Hocevar but was pushed into the wreck by Daniel Suarez from behind, causing a pileup involving several drivers, including Austin Dillon, Todd Gilliland, AJ Allmendinger, Will Brown, and Riley Herbst. Keselowski’s #6 Ford Mustang sustained a broken left front suspension, forcing him to retire from the race and marking his sixth DNF of the 2025 season. Speaking to insider Bob Pockrass after the race, the RFK co-owner said:
“Wrong spot, wrong time. The #77 (Carson Hocevar) wrecked and blocked the track. I was going to get stopped to not hit him, or if I was going to, it was going to be light, then like three cars came from behind and blasted us.”
“It broke the left front suspension off the car. It's a shame we never got a chance to show what we had. I thought we were pretty good, but that's just how it goes,” he added.
The crash highlighted the challenges of racing on a street circuit, where narrow track layouts and limited visibility make avoiding incidents difficult.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.