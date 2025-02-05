RFK Racing’s $300M worth owner Jack Roush falls prey to a tech-savvy crime spree: Reports

NASCAR team owner Jack Roush was recently reported to have fallen victim to a sophisticated crew of tech-savvy thieves. The revelation came to light after The Detroit News, a 152-year-old news agency, obtained an FBI search warrant detailing the incident.

Federal documents obtained by The Detroit News revealed that the investigation into vehicle thefts in Michigan had been ongoing for years. The effort aimed to address a statewide surge in stolen vehicles. Among the victims was Jack Roush’s $300 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) Roush Enterprises, which reported the theft of a Ford F-150 and another Ford truck from its Livonia facility. The Ford F-150 is a stock truck commonly used in the NASCAR Truck Series, where RFK Racing last competed in 2009.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A statement made by FBI agent FBI Special Agent Shane Hoffmann read:

"The vehicles were taken by individuals wearing ski masks who had exited a black SUV,"

Further investigation led authorities to a white Ford Transit van found near Kenosha, where a phone number discovered inside was traced to Diaunte Shields, a 29-year-old from Racine, Wisconsin.

Upon running the white Transit van's VIN (Vehicle Identification Number), Special Agent Hoffman further stated:

"The results of the check showed the VIN ... was not issued by Ford Motor Company, indicating that the VIN on the white Ford Transit van is fraudulent and the vehicle is potentially a stolen automobile with a false VIN plate,"

It was later found that Shields was witnessed in a grey Ford F-150 with Michigan plates, which was one of Jack Roush's two stolen vehicles.

Jack Roush is the co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK Racing), formerly known as Roush Racing and Roush Fenway Racing. The team made its NASCAR debut at the 1988 Daytona 500 and has since competed in 2,371 races across NASCAR's top three divisions.

Over the years, RFK Racing has amassed 334 race victories and eight championship titles—two in the Cup Series, five in Xfinity, and one in the Truck Series—solidifying its status as one of NASCAR’s most successful teams.

Jack Roush's newest driver Ryan Preece sends a clear message after the Clash incident with John Hunter Nemechek

Ryan Preece is set to pilot RFK Racing's third entry, the #60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, in the Cup Series starting this season. Competing in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray last weekend, Preece was involved in an on-track incident with Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek during Heat 4.

Following the race, Jack Roush's newest driver, Preece addressed the situation in a post-race interview, emphasizing that respect on the track is a two-way street and warning that failing to uphold it comes with consequences.

"I think guys all know it's Bowman Gray and the type of racing that you're gonna have to do. I mean, unfortunately, I don't, I want to go in there and smash someone, but this is the product we're in. And you know, if you race respectfully, you'll get respect back. If you don't then, we've all been doing this long enough to know how to do it. So yeah." [02:28]

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return to Daytona International Speedway for the Great American race on February 16th at 2:30 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback