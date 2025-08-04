RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher announces surprise Truck Series debut at Watkins Glen 

Chris Buescher will make his first-ever NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Watkins Glen International this Friday. He will pilot ThorSport Racing's No. 66 Ford F‑150 in the Mission 176 at The Glen.In 2015, he ran a rare double‑duty weekend at Watkins Glen. Buescher led much of the Xfinity race and finished third for Roush Fenway Racing. The next day in the Cup race, he had trouble and ended up 37th in the No. 34 Ford. That was the last time he attempted both series in the same weekend, a decade ago.In his latest post on X, Buescher responded to Thor Sport Racing's announcement of his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Watkins Glen in the No. 66 Truck. The black and red Ford will get sponsorship from FarmPaint.com for the upcoming race.&quot;Let's give this truck racing thing a try 😏 @WGI is a fun place to make my first start. A big thank you to Duke, Rhonda and Allison Thorson for giving me this opportunity. Funny enough… the last double duty [NASCAR] weekend I ran was Watkins Glen 10 years ago,&quot; Chris Buescher wrote.Buescher, who drives full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for RFK Racing, won the Cup Series race at Watkins Glen last year after passing road-course specialist Shane van Gisbergen on the final lap. He crossed the finish line 0.979 seconds ahead of the three-time Supercar champion after an overtime finish that stretched the race to 92 laps.Meanwhile, the Truck race is set to begin at 5 pm ET (August 8) on FS1, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. The NASCAR Cup Series' Go Bowling at The Glen will start at 2 pm ET on Sunday (August 10).Chris Buescher hangs on to last playoff spot after finishing 22nd at IowaChris Buescher started Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 in 27th place and failed to score any stage points in the No. 17 Ford for RFK Racing. He gained five positions during the race to finish 22nd after completing all 350 laps at Iowa Speedway. That result narrowed his gap behind teammate Ryan Preece for the 16th and final playoff position.So far this season, Buescher has posted three top‑five finishes and 11 top‑10s in the Cup Series. The 32-year-old stands 11th in the points standings after a penalty amendment added 30 points and moved him into the 16th spot in the Regular Season Championship standings.Chris Buescher now holds on to the last playoff spot heading into the third last race of regular season, 23 points ahead of Preece.