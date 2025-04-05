RFK Racing takes a cheeky dig on Dale Jr. and Lamar Jackson’s legal battle over the No.8 trademark

RFK Racing made light of a high-profile legal battle over the No. 8 trademark involving NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. The team posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet referencing the dispute by showing its own race car numbers in a tweet.

Ad

The post was shared on RFK Racing’s official X account. The tweet featured a photo of two RFK Racing cars — No. 7 and No. 16 — and was captioned:

“Excited to have Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen numbers on the cars this weekend.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This was a light jab at the legal situation between Jackson and Earnhardt Jr., where both parties were involved in a fight over trademark rights to different stylized versions of the #8.

While the tweet doesn’t mention Jackson or Earnhardt Jr. directly, the jab is clear. By making reference to NFL quarterbacks Mayfield (#6) and Allen (#17), RFK Racing sarcastically gave an inclination of how common player numbers are.

RFK Racing's post came just as the trademark battle between Lamar Jackson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. over the #8 entered a new phase. The dispute started when Jackson’s team formally opposed Earnhardt Jr.’s pending trademark for a stylized version of the No. 8, used by JR Motorsports. Jackson claimed it could create confusion with his own Era 8 brand, which also includes apparel, footwear, and bags.

Ad

Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, claimed that Earnhardt Jr.’s version of the number falsely implied a connection to his brand, given his strong public association with the No. 8. His legal filing cited the risk of market confusion if Earnhardt Jr. was granted exclusive rights.

As sourced via The Athletic, the situation took a turn when Dale Jr. announced that JR Motorsports had officially secured the rights to the more iconic font he used in the early 2000s — the one most fans recognize from his days at Dale Earnhardt Inc. He clarified that JR Motorsports would stop using the second, more generic stylized 8 that Jackson had objected to.

Ad

RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski visited children’s hospital ahead of Darlington race

On Thursday, April 4th, RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski made a surprise visit to McLeod Children’s Hospital in Florence, South Carolina, just days before the upcoming race at nearby Darlington Raceway. Keselowski, wearing his full Castrol race suit, spent two hours visiting patients across different hospital rooms.

Ad

He handed out diecast car replicas, signed autographs, and played with young patients, including five-year-old Ralph Monroe. While building a tower of wooden blocks with Keselowski, Ralph used one of the toy cars to knock it down, smiling brightly — a moment that lifted spirits for both the child and his family.

Ralph’s mother, Britany Jones, said the visit gave her son a needed boost after days in the hospital. For others, like Aidan Lyerly — a young patient recovering from surgery — the moment was equally special. Aidan’s father, Adam, said the visit lifted the whole family’s spirits. Keselowski said the visit hit home for him, especially as a father.

Ad

“Spending time with these incredible children, I can see their strength and courage. It’s an honor to share a few smiles with them,” he said (via Speedway Digest).

McLeod Children’s Hospital, which treats over 56,000 children annually, also welcomed Keselowski’s visit as a boost for hardworking staff. Leslie Rogers, Director of the Neonatal ICU, also said that visits like these help balance out tough days for both families and hospital teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More