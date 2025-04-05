RFK Racing takes a cheeky dig on Dale Jr. and Lamar Jackson’s legal battle over the No.8 trademark

RFK Racing made light of a high-profile legal battle over the No. 8 trademark involving NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. The team posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet referencing the dispute by showing its own race car numbers in a tweet.
The post was shared on RFK Racing’s official X account. The tweet featured a photo of two RFK Racing cars — No. 7 and No. 16 — and was captioned:
“Excited to have Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen numbers on the cars this weekend.”
This was a light jab at the legal situation between Jackson and Earnhardt Jr., where both parties were involved in a fight over trademark rights to different stylized versions of the #8.
While the tweet doesn’t mention Jackson or Earnhardt Jr. directly, the jab is clear. By making reference to NFL quarterbacks Mayfield (#6) and Allen (#17), RFK Racing sarcastically gave an inclination of how common player numbers are.
RFK Racing's post came just as the trademark battle between Lamar Jackson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. over the #8 entered a new phase. The dispute started when Jackson’s team formally opposed Earnhardt Jr.’s pending trademark for a stylized version of the No. 8, used by JR Motorsports. Jackson claimed it could create confusion with his own Era 8 brand, which also includes apparel, footwear, and bags.
Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, claimed that Earnhardt Jr.’s version of the number falsely implied a connection to his brand, given his strong public association with the No. 8. His legal filing cited the risk of market confusion if Earnhardt Jr. was granted exclusive rights.
As sourced via The Athletic, the situation took a turn when Dale Jr. announced that JR Motorsports had officially secured the rights to the more iconic font he used in the early 2000s — the one most fans recognize from his days at Dale Earnhardt Inc. He clarified that JR Motorsports would stop using the second, more generic stylized 8 that Jackson had objected to.
RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski visited children’s hospital ahead of Darlington race
On Thursday, April 4th, RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski made a surprise visit to McLeod Children’s Hospital in Florence, South Carolina, just days before the upcoming race at nearby Darlington Raceway. Keselowski, wearing his full Castrol race suit, spent two hours visiting patients across different hospital rooms.
He handed out diecast car replicas, signed autographs, and played with young patients, including five-year-old Ralph Monroe. While building a tower of wooden blocks with Keselowski, Ralph used one of the toy cars to knock it down, smiling brightly — a moment that lifted spirits for both the child and his family.
Ralph’s mother, Britany Jones, said the visit gave her son a needed boost after days in the hospital. For others, like Aidan Lyerly — a young patient recovering from surgery — the moment was equally special. Aidan’s father, Adam, said the visit lifted the whole family’s spirits. Keselowski said the visit hit home for him, especially as a father.
“Spending time with these incredible children, I can see their strength and courage. It’s an honor to share a few smiles with them,” he said (via Speedway Digest).
McLeod Children’s Hospital, which treats over 56,000 children annually, also welcomed Keselowski’s visit as a boost for hardworking staff. Leslie Rogers, Director of the Neonatal ICU, also said that visits like these help balance out tough days for both families and hospital teams.