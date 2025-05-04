RFK reacts with playful regret as Brad Keselowski’s sleeveless hero cards slip into fans' hands

RFK Racing's social media team had a humorous reaction to a Brad Keselowski hero card getting released, which has made its way into the possession of some race fans. The photo shows the driver of the #6 sleeveless standing alongside his race car.
Eric Estepp, a well-known NASCAR influencer and YouTuber managed to get ahold of the rare Keselowski hero card. Estepp took to X with photos of the hero card and pointed out how the 2012 Cup champion is sleeveless in the pictures.
"Apparently sleeveless Brad has snuck his way into select batches of RFK hero cards 👀," Eric Estepp wrote.
RFK Racing took notice of Estepp's post and responded playfully to realizing that some fans have gained possession of the hero card. They playfully said that those select hero cards weren't meant to be printed but that some must've slipped through the cracks.
"Oh man we weren’t supposed to print those ones 🤦🏻♂️ I guess a few got out to the public😂," RFK Racing wrote.
Brad Keselowski is the co-owner of RFK Racing with longtime car owner Jack Roush. The two paired up ahead of the 2022 Cup Series season after Keselowski spent the bulk of his career driving for Team Penske. Formally known as Roush Fenway Racing, the duo partnered up to form RFK Racing with two full-time Cup teams. Ahead of the 2025 season, the organization expanded to three cars.
Brad Keselowski pilots the #6 car and has one win with the team, which came last year at Darlington. Chris Buescher fields the #17 machine and has five wins with RFK Racing, with his last win coming at Watkins Glen last season. Ryan Preece is the newest addition to the team this year as he wheels the #60 car.
After 10 races, Buescher sits 13th in the points standings, the highest of the RFK Racing trio. Preece, meanwhile, is scored 18th in the standings while Keselowski is mired back in 32nd.
Brad Keselowski said 'Texas is calling' ahead of NASCAR Cup race
It's been a difficult 2025 season for Brad Keselowski, as the driver and co-owner of RFK Racing has yet to score a top-10 finish. However, the driver of the #6 has a solid shot at turning things around on Sunday at the Texas Motor Speedway, as he's finished no worse than ninth in his last six races at the track.
Keselowski took to X ahead of Sunday's race to make it known that he's ready to go. He wrote:
"Texas is calling… Time to answer 📞 #6NeverQuits"
Brad Keselowski will roll off 30th in Sunday's race, the third time this season he's failed to qualify inside the top 25. The Michigan native will aim for his first Texas win and his 37th career victory overall.
