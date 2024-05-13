RFK's Chris Buescher "pissed off" after Reddick incident costs him Darlington win to Brad Keselowski

With just a few laps to go until the checkered flag dropped, Tyler Reddick's slide job over RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher robbed the latter of a highly probable win at the Darlington Raceway. The incident enraged the #17 Ford driver, following which he lashed out at the 23XI Racing driver's maneuver.

The throwback weekend at the too-tough-to-tame track was done and dusted, with Brad Keselowski ending his 110-race winless streak. After starting from P2, leading 37 laps, and having a door-to-door battle, the #6 Ford driver dethroned Reddick from the win as the latter succumbed to a rear flat tire on Lap 286.

However, the Darlington win could've gone Chris Buescher's way as, with just 29 laps to go, he masterfully used the inside line, swerving past his teammate and Reddick, and then took the high line to gain further momentum. The next moment saw the #45 Toyota initiating a similar move on Buescher, but in a bid to slide draft his #17 Ford, Tyler pushed the Texas native quite hard into the outside wall.

The contact between the frontrunners deflated their right rear tires and as a result, both pitted and lost the dominance they once exercised. Buecher finished in P30, while Reddick came home with a P32 finish. Post his race, the RFK Racing driver vented his frustration over the wreck and said (via PRN on X):

"We got wrecked. That one's clear as day. I don't know what to say, we raced each other cleanly through the years ... Try to be respectful about it and we get used up. Just pissed off about it right now."

Expand Tweet

Chris Buescher refuses to buy Tyler Reddick's apology after the heartbreaking loss at Darlington

Chris Buescher has raked in five Cup Series wins throughout his career, with the best season being the previous one, wherein the 31-year-old bagged three wins, 9 top-5s, and 17 top-10s, finishing seventh in the standings.

However, the current year is yet to witness the RFK Racing driver seal a win. Buescher came close to triumphing at the Phoenix Raceway and Kansas Speedway but had to settle for the runner-up spot after losing the battle to Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson, respectively.

Chris Buescher eyed for the burnouts in the victory lane, but his Lap 286 contact with Tyler Reddick added misery to his already two near-missed wins. Though the 23XI Racing driver apologized for his move, the #17 Ford driver didn't buy it and said (via Matt Weaver on X):

"That was a major cost to us today. Not only for a win but to finish second to last because of a flat tire. For sure, we're gonna get stage points on the day for running good, but one poor decision and saying sorry doesn't fix it." (3.29)

Expand Tweet

Chris Buecher missed his recent Kansas win by a bristle-thin margin of 0.001 seconds against Kyle Larson after the Hendrick Motorsports driver stole the contention with fresher tires.