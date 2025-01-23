RFK teases Brad Keselowski's fire suit moment after $45M-worth NASCAR driver challenges the norm

NASCAR driver and team owner Brad Keselowski's RFK Racing recently shared a fun video on social media where the Cup Series driver was wearing his fire suit in his car.

The $45M-worth Keselowski (according to Celebrity Net Worth) expanded the Cup Series lineup for the team with a third full-time car for the 2025 NASCAR season and will return to the Cup Series next month in the No. 6 Ford. But before the new season started, Keselowski responded to a fan comment and sported his fire suit on an interstate.

"NASCAR drivers don’t drive their personal cars in their fire suit lol"

Ryan Preece will drive the No. 60 Ford Mustang with Keselowski and Chris Buescher this season. The team will lease a charter for the new car from Rick Ware Racing, with Scott Graves as crew chief.

"A significant threat" - Brad Keselowski on two threats to NASCAR, including OEMs

Brad Keselowski shared his worry about the ongoing charter disputes and NASCAR depending on only three car manufacturers (Chevy, Ford and Toyota).

During the latest episode of the "Business of Motorsports" podcast with Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Keselowski spoke about the two threats he believes NASCAR is currently facing. He pointed out the ongoing charter lawsuit between the governing body and two Cup teams 23XI Racing and FRM. The 40-year-old also talked about how the competition from Tesla and Asian automakers getting more market share in the U.S. could eventually affect NASCAR.

"OEM picture and landscape is a significant threat...NASCAR’s been operating with three OEMs now for probably a decade, decade and a half now, I would say. It’s a bit of a precarious position to be in. I feel like the sport needs about four maybe five OEMs to be kind of its max, healthy position. And three is like, if one walks away there’s a set of dominoes that fall," Brad Keselowski said (29:22 onwards).

"And I look at the OEM landscape and the car guys, the next decade is going to be tough for them. They’re going to have some really difficult decisions to make...As we’re seeing companies like Tesla take off and take market share. We’re seeing the Asian auto market really take off and take market share from the current NASCAR OEMs, and potentially move into the United States and take market share," he added.

Last season, Brad Keselowski won one race at Darlington but was knocked out in the Round of 16 and finished 13th overall. He will reunite with former crew chief Jeremy Bullins in 2025, replacing Matt McCall.

