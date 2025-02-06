Richard Childress ace Kyle Busch offers blunt assessment on 2025 NASCAR season after RCR’s past struggles

As NASCAR fans eagerly wait for the action to unfold in front of their eyes, Kyle Busch has touched upon the 2025 season and shared his blunt judgment. The Richard Childress Racing driver, who failed to claim a win last year and qualify for the playoffs, stated that he is optimistic about winning races this year and being consistent.

Busch, the Richard Childress ace, recently sat with Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports for an interview. In the interview, Pockrass asked the RCR driver about his views ahead of the new season. Replying to it, here's what Busch said:

"You know, you gotta win, right? And unfortunately we weren't able to win last year, so being able to get back to victory lane, being able to build on some consistency, and, you know, getting those Top 5s and Top 10s, getting that number higher than what was this year, is definitely paramount," Busch told Fox Sports. (1:05-1:33 onwards)

Following this, Busch highlighted his poor 2024 run, where he remained winless for the first time in 20 years. Despite this, the two-time Cup Series champion has not lost heart. He said,

"So, had a rough summer last year, had a lot of DNFs in that stretch that kind of brought us outside the playoff rank, and being able to get ourselves in contention. So definitely want to have a lot better sense of all of that earlier in the year would be better. But you know, it's always a long year, and you got to fight it out every week."

Statistically, Kyle Busch had an underwhelming year in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024. The #8 driver finished the season in 20th place and picked up 766 points in 36 races. He registered five Top 5s, 10 Top 10s, a stage win, and led only 229 laps.

Kyle Busch pointed out significant internal changes at Richard Childress Racing

Ahead of the new season, Richard Childress carried out a few instrumental changes within the team to start their season stronger. Last year only one driver (Austin Dillon) won a race in the entire year, and as a result, Richard Childress' team is doing everything they can to live up to their name in 2025.

"So our A team and our B team. A team is pretty much the same, you know, little change we had just, you know," Busch told Bob Pockrass. "Middle of year last year, with the engineer and then the B team, the pit crew, stuff's kind of changing a little bit, but more so shop guys behind the scenes, people building cars, engineering group leaders in those departments, and being able to facilitate, you know, fresher ideas and different builds on our race cars is definitely what's different." (0:24 onwards)

Kyle Busch (8) during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch will continue to drive for Richard Childress Racing's #8 entry in 2025, alongside existing teammate Austin Dillon. This could be his last year on the team unless he signs a contract extension midway through the year.

