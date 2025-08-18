Richard Childress answers who is better at Richmond, Dale Earnhardt or his grandson, Austin Dillon

The Richard Childress Racing owner, Richard Childress, recently spoke about the late Dale Earnhardt. He mentioned the driver while answering who he believes is the better driver at Richmond after his grandson, Austin Dillon's victory at the Cook Out 400.

Earnhardt Sr. raced in the Cup Series and was mostly known for driving for the Richard Childress Racing team. Notably, he was the last Richard Childress Racing driver to win back-to-back at the Richmond racing track up until Saturday. During the race held on August 16, Austin Dillon emerged victorious, matching the NASCAR Hall of Famer's record of winning consecutive races at the track.

While talking during the post-race conference, Richard Childress was questioned about who is the better driver at Richmond, the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. or Dillon. He replied by saying: (via ASAP Sports)

"They both are good at Richmond. I wouldn't take anything away from either one of 'em. I miss Dale today like the day we lost him. He was a hell of a race driver. That's all I can say there."

Dale Earnhardt drove the #3 car for Richard Childress Racing. He recorded his first win with the team at Talladega Speedway in 1984 and from there on went on to win 67 times with RCR. The team won a total of six Championships with the driver in its lineup, and Earnhardt Sr. himself won four Cup Series Championships in five years.

As for Austin Dillon's race, he led 107 laps out of the 400-lap race and won the race by 2.471 seconds over Alex Bowman in second place. He also secured himself a spot in the upcoming playoffs.

Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s oldest son speaks on the $30B Data Center

Kerry Earnhardt recently spoke about the newly announced $30B data center to be built on the land that was once synonymous with the Earnhardt family. He expressed his disapproval of the project via a tweet he shared on his X account.

The late seven-time Cup Series champion's wife, Teresa Earnhardt, has reportedly been pushing for a $30 billion data center project that would be built on the Earnhardt land. However, Kerry Earnhardt, the eldest of the Earnhardt siblings, has spoken out against the same. He expressed that the project, in his opinion, is a loss of the value and vision that Dale Earnhardt Sr. stood for. His tweet read:

"Dad would be livid, his name is associated in this title! Data Centers don’t belong in neighborhoods..natural resources are depleted, wildlife uprooted! The landscape, lives that call this home..forever changed. Build homes w/people loving the land we live as land it’s intended!"

Kerry Dale Earnhardt @KerryDEarnhardt Dad would be livid, his name is associated in this title!Data Centers don’t belong in neighborhoods..natural resources are depleted, wildlife uprooted! The landscape, lives that call this home..forever changed. Build homes w/people loving the land we live as land it’s intended!

Many family members have viewed the project as a way of maximizing profits with the help of the Earnhardt name. There have been multiple lawsuits previously over the use of the family name as well.

