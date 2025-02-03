“Richard Childress bought his first car for 50 bucks and raced here at Bowman Gray”: Mike Joy shares NASCAR boss’ early struggles

With NASCAR's return to Bowman Gray Stadium, Richard Childress' rugs to riches story at the track was brought to light. In an X (formerly Twitter) post by Digital Gashouse, Mike Joy reportedly shared Childress started racing with a $50 car at the Madhouse.

Before winning six championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, Childress grew up selling peanuts and popcorn at the Bowman Gray Stadium in the 1950s. He would walk about five miles from home to the track to support his family and watch races.

Commentator Mike Joy recently stated that Childress bought his first car for $50 and that he raced at the Bowman Gray Stadium.

"Richard Childress bought his first car for 50 bucks and raced here at Bowman Gray," Joy said, as quoted on X."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The car model was a used 1947 Plymouth previously driven as a taxi cab. Richard Childress and his friend later decided to buy another car to create a two-car lineup. It was an investment that eventually led him to form a NASCAR race team in 1969.

His first NASCAR-sanctioned race came at the Talladega Superspeedway in the fall of 1969. Childress entered the race after 16 drivers boycotted the event. Moreover, he was the driver, head mechanic, and everything in between.

Childress' big break was arguably the return of Dale Earnhardt Sr. to the team in 1984. The partnership brought six NASCAR Cup Series championships to the team won in 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, and 1994.

Today, the team owner still competes in the stock car racing league. The list of Richard Childress Racing Cup Series drivers includes his grandson Austin Dillon in the No. 3 RCR Chevrolet Camaro and Kyle Busch in the No. 8 car.

Richard Childress Racing qualifies with one of two drivers in Cook Out Clash at Bowman

Austin Dillon was eliminated from the Cook Out Clash after failing to secure one of the two transfer spots in the last chance qualifier race. Kyle Busch, meanwhile, punched his ticket to the main event after crossing the finish line fourth in the Heat Race 1.

Dillon was fighting Kyle Larson for the lead in the last chance qualifier but to no avail. Josh Berry, who signed with Wood Brothers Racing for the 2025 season, finished second behind Larson, giving each of them a spot in the race.

Larson secured the P21 starting position followed by Berry in P22. In addition, Ryan Blaney took the final P23 starting spot, which was given to the driver with the most points in 2024 (Joey Logano already advanced in the Heat Race 3).

Kyle Busch is the only RCR driver to make the Cook Out Clash and he will start the pre-season race in 13th position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback