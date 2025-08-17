Richard Childress breathes ‘easy’ after Austin Dillon’s much-needed Richmond win: “I just kept holding my breath”

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon had his redemption from last year after winning the Cook Out 400 race this weekend at the Richmond Raceway. Dillon had his playoff qualification taken away from him after winning at Richmond last year, due to aggressive driving that ended up putting Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin into the wall on the very last lap.This year, Dillon is all set for the playoffs as he clinched his victory fair and square. Dillon managed to keep Alex Bowman and a charging Ryan Blaney at bay. He dominated the race, leading 107 out of the total 400 laps. This marked the driver's sixth career Cup win, and his team owner Richard Childress definitely felt relieved after the race in Richmond.Childress spoke about the race and what it meant to him and his team during a media session.&quot;We just work hard. I am so proud of that group, every one of them has put so much in. Austin was dead set on coming back and trying to win this race like he had it won last year. I just kept holding my breath. When he took that white, I took an easy breath,&quot; Richard Childress said via Noah Lewis.With this win, Austin Dillon has sealed his spot in the NASCAR playoffs, which he couldn't do last year despite winning at Richmond. Dillon is currently ranked 25th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season, and he can now shift his focus to the playoffs starting later this month.What Richard Childress said about the Richmond race drama last seasonThe Richard Childress Racing team got its redemption this weekend after winning the Cup Series race at the Richmond Raceway. Austin Dillon, who won the same race last year, reigned in victory again this year.Dillon was denied his playoff spot last year after crashing out Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap, which led to huge losses for the No. 3 team.Richard Childress spoke about the incident and how he could get over it before the start of the 2025 season during a podcast episode with Dale Earnhardt Jr.&quot;Of all the things that’s happened in our career, the Richmond race, I’ll never get over that one. Because so many times I’ve seen those things happen. And the same two guys [Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin] involved in it are the same two culprits, but it came down to who had the most power, who could get in NASCAR’s ear the hardest, and they came down on us the hardest. It just disappoints me,&quot; Childress said on Dale Jr. Download.The team will surely have a huge burden off its shoulders now, having at least one of its drivers in the playoffs. Expectations are also high, seeing Kyle Busch's record at Daytona, and he will be eager to end his winless run by securing victory in the final race of regular season.