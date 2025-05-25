Richard Childress confirms interest in Brexton Busch as potential successor to Kyle Busch at RCR: "He's a real deal"

Kyle Busch and Richard Childress recently addressed the prospect of Brexton Busch potentially succeeding his father at RCR. On Saturday, it was announced that Busch would be continuing with the #8 car and RCR for the 2026 season.

During a press conference involving both Busch and Childress, the 2x Cup champion was asked whether his becoming the driver who is helping build a team has anything to do with Brexton's future.

It's worth mentioning that Brexton Busch is a talented racer in his own right. Earlier this year, he won the Tulsa Shootout Jr. Sprint Championship.

Speaking about his son's involvement in him continuing at RCR, Kyle Busch said:

“No, I haven’t been Brexton’s agent on negotiating terms for him quite yet. He’s 10 years old. But I will say, and I’m grateful to the fact of Richard and all of our partners that we do have at RCR, that many of them do take an interest in him and see an interest in him. So, those are really unique situations where those partners are really happy and pleased with him and what he’s doing off the racetrack, so it helps our budget a little bit with his racing, so I’m grateful to that fact.”

Following Busch's response, a reporter asked Richard Childress whether he sees the situation as the #8 driver helps build the team and then his son comes along.

Childress revealed that Brexton is indeed in his plans. In fact, he signed up the younger Busch to a contract and a $100 bill when they signed his father.

"I congratulated him when he won the championship in Florida. I texted him and congratulated him on that, and watched him run over at Mill Bridge, he’s a real deal, like this one (his dad)," Childress said.

Childress revealed that he has watched some of Brexton Busch's racing on YouTube and on clips that he has been sent.

Kyle Busch opens up on the factors behind him committing his future to RCR

Speaking about the factors that helped him in signing a contract extension, Kyle Busch credited Richard Childress for believing in him and giving him an opportunity.

Because of it, Busch felt rewarding Childress with his faith and delivering on the racetrack was 'paramount' for him. He looked back on the time when he first joined RCR, in 2022, and how there were things they were doing legally that gave them 'extra speed.'

"Then there was definitely some things that kind of came down that they didn’t like us doing, and so that’s sort of where we’ve lost a little bit, if people are wondering why have we not been able to win like we did in the first 16 races," Busch elaborated.

He deemed RCR's culture as 'great' and one where he fits in well. Busch also credited his teammate Austin Cindric for being 'fantastic' and being a good resource to rely on.

