Richard Childress' grandson, Austin Dillon, seeks $1,000,000 high-stakes All-Star glory for ultimate 'justification'

After a last-lap thriller, Austin Dillon won the Cook Out 400 race last year at the Richmond Raceway. This win directly grants him an entry to the NASCAR All-Star Race this season. Dillon drives the No. 3 car for the Richard Childress Racing team, a team owned by his grandfather, Richard Childress. Dillon recently shared his feelings on participating in the All-Star race for this year and the cash prize associated with it.

"I feel great about it, not having to take that pressure off to get into the All-Star race and go out there and race for a million dollars. Hopefully, win it and lock yourself into life. I think the million dollars would be a nice justification at the end of the day if we could go and win that thing at North Wilkesboro." Austin Dillon said to Bob Pockrass.

The 35-year-old driver is a five-time race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. The driver had an incident with his now teammate, Kyle Busch, during the last All-Star race he participated in 2023. Busch made a slight contact with Dillon's car from behind, leading to him having contact with Erik Jones, who slammed into the wall. He would hope for a smooth race this time around.

Austin Dillon is currently ranked 21st in the NASCAR Cup Series for this season, scoring a total of 227 points so far. The driver looks to win the All-Star race this weekend and take home the one million prize for proving himself and justifying his place in NASCAR's top level.

Austin Dillon opens up on his struggles in the NASCAR Cup Series

Richard Childress's Grandson, Austin Dillon, has had a challenging 2025 season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The driver has struggled to deliver results consistently for the team this year, with his best finish being seventh at the Texas Motor Speedway. Dillon's 2025 season has been a bit of a grind, and he recently opened up about the struggles with an insight into his mind.

NASCAR: Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn

"I used to qualify on the pole all the time in the Xfinity series and even in the cup series I had a couple of poles there for a while but we’re trying in the simulator to do a better job of modelling what we think qualifying is going to be like, getting more aggressive on it, but it’s just so tight, man." Dillon shared on the Door Bumper Clear podcast

Dillon talked about his Xfinity series days, and even his early days in the Cup series when he scored pole positions more frequently. The driver has to string performances consistently in the next races to have a chance to qualify for the playoffs this season. He finished 22nd in the last race at Kansas and will be back in action for the All-Star race over the weekend.

